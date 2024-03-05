BYD Seal EV Launched At Rs. 41 Lakh – Costs Less Than Toyota Camry Hybrid

Some of the USPs of BYD Seal all-electric sedan include its gorgeous profile and a comprehensive range of advanced features

As the EV segment in India gains momentum, BYD has added more options for its customers. Towards that end, the BYD Seal electric sedan has been launched in India. BYD’s current portfolio includes the Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV, along with Seal. Bookings for the same had been open for some time at a nominal price of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

BYD Seal specs, range, performance

The BYD Seal electric sedan is available across multiple international markets including Europe. In India, there are three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance. Prices for BYD Seal starts from Rs. 41 Lakh for Dynamic, Rs. 45.55 lakh for mid-spec Premium and Rs. 53 lakh (all prices ex-sh) for top-spec Performance variant.

While the first two variants are RWD, Performance gets dual motors with AWD layout. Base Dynamic gets a 61.4 kWh battery pack with 510 km range and the other two get a larger 82.5 kWh unit. Because Premium is RWD only, it gets the best-case-scenario range at 650 km, while Performance is claimed to go 580 km on a single charge, as per CLTC standards.

Top-spec Performance AWD variant of BYD Seal generates a combined output of 530 PS and 670 Nm. Top speed is limited to 180 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in just 3.8 seconds. BYD Seal AWD variant supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW. BYD is offering a 7kW home charger with installation, 3kW portable charger, 6 year RSA among other benefits.

Charging from 10% to 80% takes 37 minutes, whereas 30% to 80% can be achieved in 26 minutes. BYD Seal has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability that can be used to charge various tools and equipment. Seal EV is a Toyota Camry-size vehicle and undercuts Camry too, which is only a hybrid-ICE vehicle with FWD as standard.

BYD Seal dimensions, features

Users can expect a dynamic road presence with BYD Seal measuring 4,800 mm in length. The sedan is 1,875mm wide, 1,460mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. There’s ample storage with a 400-litre boot and a front boot with 53-litre space. The sedan has kerb weight of close to 2.2 tons.

BYD Seal has a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.219, one of the lowest in the world. For reference, the Tesla Model S has a drag coefficient of 0.208. In addition to increasing range, the low drag coefficient also helps achieve a gorgeous profile for the sedan.

BYD Seal promises a luxurious experience with leather-wrapped interiors and heated, ventilated seats. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch electrically rotatable touchscreen, a 10.25-inch TFT full LCD instrument panel, head-up display, voice commands and wireless smartphone charging.

Safety kit includes a comprehensive range of ADAS features. The sedan also comes with the assurance of 5-star Euro NCAP crash test rating. 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty on battery, 8 year or 1,50,000 km warranty on motor and controller along with 6 year or 1,50,000 km warranty on DC-DC assembly, OBC and high-voltage electric control offer peace of mind for buyers.