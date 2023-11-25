BYD Unveils New Energy Vehicles Range – Tesla Model Y Rival Sea Lion 07

At the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, BYD has showcased new products, platforms and advanced technologies

Hosting four booths at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, BYD is displaying its present and future capabilities to the entire world. The company’s ever-expanding global presence is powered by a comprehensive range of advanced technologies and innovations. As the world embraces electrification, BYD has showcased its full lineup of new energy vehicles at the Guangzhou auto exhibition.

Sea Lion 07 – Tesla Model Y rival

As part of its Ocean Series, BYD has unveiled the Sea Lion 07 EV. This is the first mid-sized pure electric SUV launched by the company. Sea Lion 07 utilizes the Ocean Aesthetics design language and will be available in both rear wheel and four-wheel drive architectures. Tech integrations include iTAC intelligent torque control and cell to body (CTB) technology. In CBT, the Blade battery is integrated into the body of the vehicle. CBT tech can also be seen with India-bound BYD Seal electric sedan.

BYD Sea Lion 07 will primarily rival Tesla Model Y. Sea Lion 07 has been designed by ex-Audi designer Wolfgang Egger, who currently heads the design department at BYD. The SUV is based on the e-platform 3.0. It is 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. Tesla Model Y is smaller in comparison. It is 4,750 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,623 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,891 mm.

BYD Sea Lion 07 will be more affordable than Tesla Model Y. It is expected to be available in the price range of 200,000 to 260,000 yuan (approx. Rs 23.32 lakh to Rs 30.32 lakh). In comparison, Tesla Model Y is available in the range of 266,400 and 363,900 yuan (approx. Rs 31.06 lakh to Rs 42.44 lakh).

Yangwang e4 Concept car and supercar platform

Yangwang is a premium sub-brand of BYD. The primary attraction was the e4 concept car. e4 concept car gets some pioneering features such as a three-in-one technology for driving, braking, and steering.

The e4 concept does not have conventional mechanical systems such as steering gear and braking mechanisms. The new energy Yangwang U8 off-road SUV and the all-electric supercar Yangwang U9 were also showcased. Interiors of Yangwang U9, revealed for the first time, presented a new level of sportiness and technological sophistication.

Denza D9 PREMIER

Denza is another high-end sub-brand of BYD. The D9 PREMIER inaugural edition was unveiled with four seats and a comprehensive range of hi-tech features. Exteriors are differentiated with a galaxy dual-tone theme, whereas interiors boast of intangible cultural heritage gilding techniques. Some of the key features include a premier intelligent customized cockpit, 22 DEVIALET audio speakers and an 8-inch armrest screen.

Starting December, High-speed NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) will be available to consumers. In Q1, 2024, users will also have access to urban NOA. Other features such as light map mode, sentry mode, and commute mode will be introduced in a phased manner next year.

FANGCHENGBAO BAO 5

FANGCHENGBAO, the professional personalized sub-brand of BYD, unveiled the BAO 5 at the exhibition. The ‘Super Hybrid Hardcore SUV’ was recently launched and is available at a starting price of 289,800 yuan or Rs 33.79 lakh. Tech integrations include DMO and DiSus-P. The SUV utilizes an ultra-safe Blade battery that has 5-layers of protection structure. Moreover, it is shielded by a ring-type double-protection system.