Iconic Tata Safari ‘Reclaim Your Life’ TVC Recreated – Shows SUV’s Capabilities

Safari new TVC is easily relatable and strikes the right chords with folks who want to live life to the fullest

Launched in October, new Tata Safari facelift has a much sportier appeal than before and packs in a comprehensive range of new and updated features. A 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash test rating is one of its flexing points too. To highlight its capabilities, Tata has released a new ‘Reclaim Your Life’ TVC.

Safari new TVC – Write the missing part of your story

Safari new TVC retains the original background music that was used for the first time in 2006. It was Safari’s first ‘Reclaim Your Life’ advertisement, created for Safari DICOR model. The music is a perfect match with the theme of the advertisement. It was widely appreciated back in 2006 and has hit the bull’s eye yet again in 2023.

Characters have changed in the new ad campaign. But the theme of adventure and exploration is retained. The ad focuses on the missing piece of the puzzle in people’s lives and how Safari can be a means to add more excitement and fun. Safari is positioned as a versatile SUV that can work for everyday needs as well as off-roading purposes.

Safari new TVC focuses on all the USPs of this SUV. A significant number of cosmetic updates have been introduced with the facelift version. New Safari makes a bold stance and comes with some exciting colour options. The TVC features the Accomplished+ diesel-automatic variant in Cosmic Gold exterior shade. It goes well with the overall profile of the SUV.

Safari is a real treat for the eyes, with features such as a sleeker grille, Bi-LED projector headlamps, full-width connected LED DRLs, rugged faux skid plate in metallic finish, R19 dual-tone Spider alloys, signature Safari mascot on doors, iconic roof rails with chrome inserts and connected LED tail lamp.

Interiors of the SUV have also been highlighted in the TVC. Some of the key features of Safari include a refreshed dashboard, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, multicolour mood lights, 12.3-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, dual-tone leatherette upholstery and captain seats in 2nd row.

Off-road capabilities showcased

While the TVC covers all the various aspects of Tata Safari facelift, the primary focus is on the SUV’s off-roading capabilities. Safari is showcased as a reliable machine that can allow users to conquer a wide variety of challenging terrain. That’s where the real fun is, especially when one is bored with the daily routines and mundane life.

Unlike OG Safari with RWD as standard, reincarnated Safari is a FWD vehicle like Harrier. In the advert, we can see Safari drifting in reverse, while OG Safari would have drifted in forward because of RWD. To make up for lack of RWD and 4X4, Tata is offering Terrain Response Modes with Normal, Rough and Wet modes to tackle some of the rough stuff.

Safari has a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform, Safari delivers superior drive dynamics and reliability. The SUV is equipped with a smart e-shifter, paddle shifter and drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.

The original Reclaim Your Life TVC played a key role in making Safari popular. The latest TVC has similar vibes and targets young, accomplished individuals. If anyone has doubts about Safari’s capabilities, this new TVC will surely help make decisions with confidence.