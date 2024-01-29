Car Exports Dec 2023 – Virtus, Jimny, Sunny, City, Magnite, eC3, Polo, Meridian

The highest growth in the top car export list of December 2023 was witnessed by the Maruti Suzuki Jimny at a staggering 98250% YoY growth

Car exports in December 2023 stood at 60,767 units. This was a decline of 10.51 percent YoY. India had exported 67,907 units in December 2022. In comparison, this was a volume de-growth of 7,140 units. Maruti Suzuki once again topped the list with 4 of its models featuring among the top 10.

Car Exports December 2023 – Maruti Baleno Tops

Maruti Baleno commanded the export list with 6,817 units shipped in December 2023, up 36.29 percent YoY over 5,002 units exported in December 2022. The Baleno currently commands 11.22 percent share on this list. At No. 2 was the Hyundai Verna which has also seen increased demand in global markets. Exports went up by 4.55 percent YoY to 5,886 units, up from 5,630 units shipped in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki had its DZire at No. 3 with 5,318 units exported last month, up 1.68 percent from 5,230 units exported in December 2022. It was followed by the VW Vitrus with a 55.02 percent YoY growth to 4,556 units, relating to a 1,617 unit volume growth from 2,939 units shipped in December 2022. Maruti Jimny has seen outstanding demand from global markets. Exports zoomed 98250% in the past month to 3,934 units up from just 4 units sold in December 2022. Nissan Sunny saw its exports dip 23.08 percent YoY to 3,596 units in December 2023 down from 4,675 units shipped in December 2022.

Honda City exports were up 162.71 percent YoY to 3,494 units while the Hyundai Grand i10 saw its exports fall by 11.87 percent to 3,333 units in the past month. There was also the Aura with a 16.34 percent YoY growth in exports to 2,955 units while the 4th Maruti Suzuki model on the export list was the Celerio with a 40.94 percent YoY growth to 2,076 units, up from 1,473 units shipped in December 2022.

Nissan Magnite and Maruti Swift exports fell by 13.97 percent and 31.71 percent respectively to 1,965 units and 1,878 units in December 2023. Ciaz exports went up 10.13 percent to 1,849 units while HyRyder exports were up 1323.81 percent YoY to 1,495 units. Maruti also had the Ertiga (1,457 units) and Grand Vitara (1,359 units) on the export list at Nos 15 and 16 with both showing increased demand by 59.76 percent and 1410 percent respectively.

Under 1k Exports

While Taigun exports improved by 6.40 percent YoY to 997 units, that of the Kia Sonet (968 units), Alcazar (846 units) and S-Presso (744 units) dipped significantly. The export list also included the EC3 (661 units), Mahindra XUV700 (625 units), Fronx (606 units), Carens (507 units) Eeco van (499 units and Venue (397 units). Lower down the list was the XUV300 (312 units), Seltos (311 units) Hyundai Creta (200 units) and Kushaq (162 units) out of which XUV300 and Kushaq have posted a Yoy growth in exports.

Mahindra Scorpio exports also dipped by 59.85 percent to 161 units while there were 129 units of the Honda Elevate and saw its exports up to 129 units in the past month. The export list also included Amaze (126 units), i20 (83 units), Polo (64 units), KUV100 (60 units) and Ignis (55 units). Meridian and Kiger saw a YoY de-growth to 52 units and 40 units respectively while there were also 36 units of the WagonR exported last month.

Brezza and XL6 exports went up 328.57 percent and 57.89 percent to 30 units each while Alto exports dipped 98.64 percent to just 28 units in the past month from 2,055 units shipped in December 2022. Bolero and Maxximo saw increased demand by 400 percent and 650 percent respectively to 20 and 15 units respectively while the rest of the exports Triber (10 units) and Kwid (8 units) saw lower demand globally.