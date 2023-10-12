Maruti Jimny 5-door Goes Global – Another Boost To ‘Make In India’

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is being shipped to overseas destinations such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa

In recent years, India has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for export markets. Some of the key players include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan. Maruti currently leads in exports. It has achieved a new milestone with the 5-door Jimny being shipped to international destinations.

Jimny 5-door – From India to the world

Jimny 5-door version is produced exclusively in India. Across its international manufacturing hubs, Suzuki makes only the 3-door Jimny. The 3-door version is also produced in India and is meant only for export markets. Although many enthusiasts have expressed their interest in the 3-door version, it doesn’t seem that Maruti has any plans to launch it in India. But it is possible that evolving market dynamics may prompt Maruti to change its policies in the future.

5-door Jimny was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. It was launched earlier this year in June at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh. Jimny comes in an exquisite package and has a likable profile. It isn’t as aggressive or bossy like the Thar. The SUV has been able to create its own niche market. The 3-door version is a global bestseller.

Some of the key highlights of 5-door Jimny include LED headlamps with washer, prominent bumper, clamshell bonnet, iconic vertical slit grille with chrome accents, practical drip rail and sporty alloy wheels. Powering the SUV is the 1.5-liter K15B petrol motor. It generates 104.8 PS of max power and 134.2 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 4AT.

With 5-door Jimny now reaching international markets, Maruti’s export portfolio has increased to a total of 17 vehicles. Some of the most exported Maruti cars include Baleno, Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Grand Vitara, Spresso, Celerio, Ertiga and Ciaz. Just like in domestic market, Maruti cars are preferred overseas owing to their reliable performance and affordable pricing.

Maruti’s focus on exports is in line with the government’s Make in India initiative. Apart from Maruti, other OEMs are also actively pursuing opportunities beyond the domestic market. While automobile export numbers look strong, there’s scope for a much higher growth in the future. The next big push can come from exports of electric cars. All stakeholders need to work together to make it possible.

2.5 million and growing

Maruti has been playing a key role in promoting India as a major auto manufacturing hub for export markets. Earlier this year in March, the company achieved a cumulative export milestone of 25 lakh units. The 2.5 millionth landmark vehicle was a Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The carmaker had been exporting cars since 1986-87. It had humble beginnings, with focus on neighbouring export markets such as Bangladesh and Nepal. As of now, Maruti exports to around 100 countries across Latin America, Middle East and Africa. With government policies now incentivizing exports, OEMs are taking active interest in shipping to overseas locations.