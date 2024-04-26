Car Exports March 2024 – Verna, Swift, Elevate, Jimny, Virtus, Seltos, HyRyder

Hyundai Verna shot up to a No. 1 spot on the export list in March 2024 from a No. 7 spot held in February 2024

Overall export across the car segment remained under stress with a 12.10% YoY decline and most models ending up in the red. Total exports stood at 61,950 units in March 2023, a 12.10 percent YoY decline over 70,480 units sold in March 2023. It was however a MoM growth from 60,767 units exported in February 2024.

Car Exports March 2024

Hyundai Verna emerged as the highest exported car in March 2024 with 4,730 units shipped. This was a 43.73% YoY growth from 3,291 units shipped in March 2023. This is a marked improvement in its positioning as the Verna had stood at No. 7 in February 2024 with 3,574 units sold in the same month. The next three spots were commanded by Maruti Suzuki with the Baleno and DZire each shipping 4,331 units and 4,282 units respectively in March 2024 leading to a YoY de-growth. There was also the Swift of which 4,020 units were exported in March 2024 relating to a marginal 0.85% growth on a YoY basis.

Nissan Sunny scaled up the export list to No. 5 from a No. 11 position held in February 2024. However exports dipped by 28.12% YoY to 3,918 units while MoM exports improved significantly over 2,204 units shipped in February 2024. The new Elevate garnered a great deal of attention in export markets with 3,464 units shipped in the past month.

It is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny that deserves special mention. Exports have been registering good growth over the past few months. Jimny exports improved by 57183.33% YoY to 3,437 units in March 2024 from just 6 units shipped in March 2023. Maruti Jimny 5-door has been well received in countries of Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Honda City (3,396 units), VW Virtus (3,121 units) and Hyundai Aura (2,701 units) each posted double digit YoY growth in exports. However, the Maruti Grand Vitara saw its exports dip by 41.62% YoY to 2,700 units in the past month. Exports also improved YoY for the Grand i10 (2,675 units) and Nissan Magnite (2,440 units) though HyRyder exports dipped 34.21% to 2,048 units.

Another high flying model that has seen overwhelming growth in export markets is the Maruti Fronx. Exports surged 46375% YoY to 1,859 units in March 2024 from just 4 units shipped in the same month last year. S-Presso (1,598 units) saw a YoY decline in exports while exports of the VW Taigun grew marginally by 1.58% to 1,481 units. There was also the Ciaz that has seen 169.71% growth in exports to 1,033 units in March 2024.

Sub-1000 unit Car Exports March 2024

While the above mentioned car models have seen exports well over the 1,000 unit mark, there were others that failed to reach this pitch. There was the Kia Carens (967 units), Ertiga (953 units), Alcazar (936 units) and Venue (929 units) of which the Ertiga and Alcazar posted YoY decline but Carens and Venue have seen a significant improvement in global demand.

Exports also dipped for the Kiger and Seltos, both reporting exports of 656 units last month. The list also included the i20 (577 units), Alto (487 units), Eeco van (453 units) while the new C3 Aircross found a total of 418 units shipped last month. There was also the Celerio (291 units), XUV700 (236 units), Scorpio (199 units), Kwid (181 units) and C3 (172 units) with all but the XUV700 reporting a YoY improvement in exports.

Exports also fell for the Kushaq (149 units), Sonet (79 units), KUV100 (76 units) and Meridian (47 units). WagonR had 43 units shipped last month along with the Brezza (41 units), Exter (40 units), Compass (39 units), Ignis (24 units) and Bolero (13 units). The Creta (12 units), XL6 (10 units) and Maxximo (10 units) each posted YoY decline in exports. Hycross (8 units), Fortuner (5 units) and XUV300 (4 units) also found mention lower down on this list along with the Slavia (3 units) and XUV400 (2 units).