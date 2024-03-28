Top 10 Car Exports Feb 2024 – Jimny, Elevate, Swift, Verna, City, Fronx

Even as Maruti Jimny failed to attract much attention in domestic markets, it has experienced highest improvement in exports with staggering growth

India, being a key manufacturing hub for export markets, is led by automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda claiming some of the top spots on the export list. Even as car exports in February 2024 has seen a 10.51 percent YoY decline, several recent launches such as the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Fronx have been well received globally.

Total car exports in the past month stood at 60,767 units, down 10.51 percent over 67,907 units shipped in February 2023. This related to a 7,140 unit volume de-growth. Even as challenges in foreign exchange continue, smooth supply chain operations were noted across this segment.

Car Exports February 2024

Leading passenger vehicle exports was the Maruti Baleno with 5,110 units shipped in the past month, up 43.86 percent YoY over 3,552 units exported in February 2023. The Baleno currently commands an 8.41 percent share on this list. Also from the Maruti stables was the DZire with 4,474 units exported last month, up 90.22 percent over 2,352 units exported in February 2023.

It was followed by the Jimny that has seen a 440500 percent YoY growth with its global demand growing to 4,406 units last month from just 1 units exported in February 2023. Maruti Jimny 5-door sees high demand in countries such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Honda Elevate, launched in September 2023, has positioned itself at No. 4 on the export list with 3,610 units shipped in the past month, to command a 5.94 percent share. It was followed by Maruti Swift that has seen a near two fold growth in exports to 3,590 units in February 2024, up from 1,823 units sold in February 2023 relating to a 96.93 percent YoY growth.

Showing off positive YoY growth was Hyundai Grand i10 with 3,480 units exported last month, up 45.51 percent YoY while the Verna has also seen a 54.93 percent YoY growth to 3,475 units in February 2024.The export list also had Grand Vitara with a 170.61 percent YoY improvement in exports to 3,204 units. The new Fronx entered the list with 2,443 units exported last month while Honda City exports grew by 197.40 percent to 2,290 units from just 770 units shipped in February 2023.

Nissan Sunny exports dipped 41.46 percent to 2,204 units while exports of Toyota Hyryder escalated by 453.31 percent to 1,920 units last month from 347 units shipped in February 2023. Positive growth was also experienced by the Aura with 91.75 percent YoY higher exports to 1,394 units. This more or less ended the positive growth streak in terms of exports. Spresso sales dipped 21.87 percent to 1,179 units while Celerio exports fell by 47.94 percent to 1,050 units.

Sub-1000 unit Car Exports Feb 2024

Nissan Magnite has seen a 741.23 percent growth in exports to 959 units. The list also included the Ciaz (945 units), Ertiga (864 units) and Eeco (864 units) out of which it was only the Eeco to show off positive YoY growth. Exports dipped significantly for the Venue (701 units), Kia Carens (608 units) and Seltos (560 units). The Taigun entered the list with 560 units exported last month while again it was a de-growth for the Alto (541 units), Alcazar (525 units), i20 (407 units), Creta (292 units), KUV700 (250 units), KUV100 (156 units) and Sonet (138 units).

Citroen shipped 136 units and 116 units of its C3 Aircross and C3. Jeep Meridian exports improved to 105 units while the list also included XUV300 (98 units), Kwid (79 units), Compass (55 units), XL6 (50 units) and WagonR (41 units). Lower down the list was also the Amaze (36 units), Scorpio (31 units) Exter (26 units) and Maxximo (20 units) while there were under 10 units of the Ignis (9 units), Kiger (9 units), Bolero (5 units) shipped last month along with 1 unit each of the EC3 and Triber.