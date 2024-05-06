HomeCar NewsCar Sales April 2024 - Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, MG,...

Car Sales April 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, MG, Honda, VW, Skoda

Ashwin Ram N P
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Image – Atharva Dhuri

Top 5 car brands in the list have over 88% market share with almost 3 lakh cars sold between them

In the realm of India’s bustling automotive industry, April 2024 brought a mixed bag of sales performance across various car manufacturers. Car sales data for the month, reveals intriguing insights into consumer preferences and market dynamics. While the overall industry saw a modest growth of 1.68% compared to April 2023, individual performances varied widely, reflecting the dynamic nature of the Indian automotive market.

Car Sales April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY comparison

Maruti Suzuki continued its reign as the undisputed leader, albeit with a marginal growth of 0.46% compared to April 2023. The company sold 1,37,952 units, consolidating its stronghold with a significant market share of 40.93%. Maruti sales could get a boost with the launch of new Swift this month.

Car Sales April 2024
Hyundai, securing the second position, witnessed a modest growth of 1.01%, selling 50,201 units. Meanwhile, Tata Motors followed closely, experiencing a healthy 1.86% growth, with 47,883 units sold.

One of the most notable performances came from Mahindra, which saw a remarkable surge of 18.20% in sales compared to the same period last year. With 41,008 units sold, Mahindra showcased strong consumer demand for its offerings, securing a substantial 12.17% market share.

Car Sales April 2024 vs April 2023 - YoY comparison
Toyota emerged as one of the top performers in April 2024, with a notable growth of 32.04%, selling 18,700 units. This surge can be attributed to Toyota’s strategic product lineup and effective marketing strategies. Kia experienced a significant decline of 13.99%, selling 19,968 units, while Honda witnessed a notable drop of 18.11%, selling 4,351 units. Both companies faced challenges in retaining their market positions amidst evolving consumer preferences.

MG witnessed a slight decline of 1.45%, selling 4,485 units, maintaining a modest market share of 1.33%. Renault faced a decrease of 14.25%, selling 3,707 units, while Volkswagen saw a marginal growth of 0.56%, selling 3,049 units. Skoda struggled, facing a notable drop of 35.67%. Nissan experienced a slight decline of 8.14%, selling 2,404 units, while Citroen and Jeep encountered significant challenges, with Citroen witnessing a staggering decline of 59.72% and Jeep experiencing a notable drop of 32.44%.

Car Market Share April 2024 vs April 2023 - YoY comparison
Car Sales April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM comparison

When taking a look at the Month on Month performance, except for Mahindra all companies have registered a decline. Total sales declined from 3.69 lakh to 3.37 lakh, a 8.75% decline MoM.

Car Sales April 2024 vs March 2024 - MoM comparison
Maruti Suzuki, despite facing a decline of 9.67% compared to March, remained at the forefront with sales of 1,37,952 units. The company’s market share stood at 41.34%. Hyundai and Tata Motors, occupying the second and third positions respectively, also experienced declines of 5.28% and 4.43% compared to March. Hyundai sold 50,201 units, securing a market share of 14.35%, while Tata Motors sold 47,883 units with a market share of 13.56%.

Mahindra witnessed a slight increase of 0.93%, selling 41,008 units, maintaining its position in the market. However, Kia experienced a notable decline of 6.69%, selling 19,968 units. One of the most significant declines was observed in Toyota’s sales, with a substantial drop of 25.55% compared to March. Toyota sold 18,700 units, reflecting challenges faced by the company in the market during April.

Car Market Share April 2024 vs March 2024 - MoM comparison
MG witnessed a decline of 3.51%, selling 4,485 units, while Honda experienced a substantial drop of 38.47%, selling 4,351 units. Renault and Volkswagen also faced declines of 12.26% and 13.60% respectively. Skoda experienced a decline of 7.96%, selling 2,579 units, while Nissan saw a decrease of 11.00% in sales. Citroen and Jeep encountered significant setbacks, with declines of 59.84% and 11.29% respectively.

