New Maruti Swift VXI and VXI (O) Mid Variants – Interiors, Exteriors Walkaround

Maruti is getting ready to launch the new Swift this week – Ahead of that, its mid VXI variant has been detailed via walkaround

As Maruti Suzuki gears up for the much-anticipated launch of the new Swift this week, automotive enthusiasts are already being treated to sneak peeks of what’s in store. The latest revelation comes in the form of a detailed walkaround showcasing the mid-level VXI variant of the upcoming Swift.

New Maruti Swift Mid Variant – VXI and VXI (O)

Earlier this week, leaked images gave enthusiasts a glimpse of the top-tier ZXi+ automatic variant and the entry-level LXi base variant. Now, attention has turned to the mid-range VXI and VXI (O) variants, offering a closer examination of its features and specifications.

Maruti Swift VXI mid variant has been detailed in an exclusive walkaround by Auto Addicts while the VXI (O) variant has been shared by Wheels Escort. These leaks provide a comprehensive look at what to expect. The new Swift is set to hit the market with five distinct variants: LXi, VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+ on 9th May 2024.

The walkaround footage showcases several notable features of the new Swift VXI variant. Among them is a revamped front grille finished in piano black, accompanied by a projector halogen headlamp setup and halogen turn indicators. Unlike its higher-tier counterparts, the VXI variant foregoes LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) in favour of a chrome strip, while fog lamps are absent altogether (a feature reserved for the top variant).

Other exterior highlights include body-coloured door handles, turn indicator-equipped ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and manual key start functionality. Inside the cabin, occupants are greeted by an all-black dashboard housing a 7-inch infotainment screen, fabric seats, automatic climate control and defogger. Notable omissions from this variant include a reverse camera, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

It runs on MRF Ecotred tyres with size 165/80 R14 (top variant gets 16 inch alloys). Compared to the outgoing Swift, major add-ons in the VXI variant are the Auto AC, defogger and 7 inch screen. Request sensor on the driver door handle is missing in the VXI variant, while the VXI (O) variant gets it.

While the VXI variant may not boast the full array of premium features found in its top-tier counterpart, the new Swift aims to deliver on safety with the inclusion of six airbags as standard across all variants. This commitment to safety extends to the entire Swift lineup, offering peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Under the hood, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift introduces an all-new engine lineup, departing from its predecessor’s 1.2-liter K12B petrol engine in favor of a more efficient 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, Z12E mild hybrid petrol engine. Delivering 80 hp of power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, this engine is paired with manual transmission or AMT gearbox options.

In addition to performance enhancements, Maruti Suzuki aims to raise the bar for fuel efficiency with the new Swift, boasting an estimated mileage of 25.72 km/l, a notable improvement over its predecessor’s figures. With price estimates ranging from Rs. 6.50 to 9.5 lakhs (ex-showroom), the new Maruti Swift is poised to challenge rivals such as the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and others in the fiercely competitive hatchback segment along with mini SUVs like Punch and Exter.