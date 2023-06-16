Hey Mercedes – ChatGPT Voice Control integrated with MBUX

Driving Dialogue: Mercedes-Benz’ ChatGPT-Powered Voice Assistant – A New MBUX Experience

Enhancing the in-car voice control experience, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the integration of ChatGPT Voice Control. The large language model developed by OpenAI, into its MBUX Voice Assistant.

Starting on June 16, 2023, the company has initiated a beta programme. This allows U.S. customers of over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system to participate. This integration is made possible through the Azure OpenAI Service provided by Microsoft.

Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme

With the “Hey Mercedes” voice command, drivers can now interact with their vehicles in a more intuitive and natural manner. The voice assistant, powered by ChatGPT, enables seamless communication between the driver and the car. With it comes expansion of the command portfolio. It grows further to include features such as sports and weather updates. And control over various smart functions.

One of the key advantages of this integration is the utilisation of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform. This ensures the processing and understanding of voice commands in a natural dialogue format. ChatGPT Voice Control data used for training and further development of the voice control system is validated and managed by Mercedes-Benz. Emphasising their commitment to data privacy and IT processes.

Speaking the Language of Innovation: Mercedes-Benz’ ChatGPT Integration

During the three-month beta program, Mercedes-Benz aims to gain insights from specific requests made by users, which will contribute to the continuous improvement of the voice control feature. The collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and OpenAI showcases the potential of large language models, such as ChatGPT, in enhancing the in-car experience for customers.

By integrating ChatGPT into the MBUX Voice Assistant, Mercedes-Benz encourages drivers to keep driving safe while still being able to interact with their vehicles effectively. This emphasizes the company’s focus on safety and responsible AI practices.

The Smart Mouth Behind the Wheel

The anonymised and analysed data collected through the beta programme will be processed in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This brings a strong emphasis on data protection and prevention of data manipulation and misuse.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement said – “The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the center of our customers’ digital lives. Our beta program boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions. Our customers can always rely on us to ensure the best possible protection of their data privacy. Everything is under one big goal: Redefining the relationship with your Mercedes.”