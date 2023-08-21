Citroen eC3 Shine New Top Variant Launch Price IDR 395m (Rs 21.4 Lakh)

As of now, Citroen eC3 variant lineup tops out at Feel trim with Vibe Pack – New Shine trim will be more feature loaded

Citroen, the iconic French automaker, has been making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its Citroen eC3 model. As the sole EV in Citroen’s Indian portfolio, the eC3 has garnered attention for its impressive features and eco-friendly performance. However, the company isn’t content with just that. Citroen has now launched a new top-spec trim for the eC3 in Indonesia, aptly named the “Shine,” which promises to elevate the driving experience to new heights.

Citroen C3 Electric Shine Variant Launched

In India, the Citroen eC3 Feel trim with the Vibe Pack already offers a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the new Shine trim takes things up a notch, providing an array of enhancements that significantly enhance the overall ownership experience.

One of the standout features of the Shine trim is the electrically adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and a manually dimmable Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM). While the ORVMs don’t fold automatically, these adjustments add convenience and flexibility to the driver’s experience. Safety also gets a boost with the addition of a rear defogger and a rear washer and wiper.

The aesthetics of the Citroen eC3 Shine are further improved with its 15-inch alloy wheels, fitted with 195-section tires. These wheels not only enhance the car’s appearance but also contribute to its overall performance and handling. In Indonesia, the launch price for the Citroen eC3 Shine trim is set at 395 million IDR (approximately Rs. 21.4 lakh). Interestingly, this particular eC3 is manufactured in India and then exported to Indonesia, showcasing the global potential of Indian automotive manufacturing.

Unchanged Powertrain

Despite the addition of these enticing features, the powertrain of the Citroen eC3 Shine remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that drives the front wheels. This Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor delivers a respectable 57 bhp of power and 143 Nm of torque.

Drivers will have the choice of two driving modes: Standard and Eco. Citroen claims that a single charge of the eC3 Shine can provide an impressive 320 km of range. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107 km/h, making it a zippy and practical urban commuter. Charging times remain consistent with the existing eC3 model. Using an onboard 3.3 kW AC charger, it takes approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 100% state of charge (SOC). Alternatively, a DC fast charger can achieve a 10% to 80% SOC charge in just 50 minutes.

India Launch?

While Citroen India has not yet announced the launch of eC3 Shine trim in India, it could be launched soon – maybe around the festive season. Expect price to be increased by about Rs 50k over the current top variant, thanks to the addition of new features. Citroen eC3 is currently priced in the range of Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 12.68 lakh, ex-sh.

In conclusion, Citroen’s introduction of the eC3 Shine trim is an exciting development for EV enthusiasts and those looking to make the switch to electric vehicles. With its enhanced features, improved comfort, and stylish design, the Citroen eC3 Shine is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian EV market. As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, Citroen’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is clearly on display with the eC3 Shine trim, setting the stage for even more electrifying offerings in the future.