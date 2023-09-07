Citroen C3X Crossover Sedan In The Works? Slavia, Virtus Rival?

The 1.2L petrol engine on Citroen C3X crossover sedan might only get a turbocharged variation mated to a 6-speed gearbox

As part of its C-Cubed program, Citroen is developing its third vehicle (not counting the electrified versions) named C3X for developing markets. Recent spy shots clearly show it will be a coupe-like crossover design something in line with Citroen’s C4X and C5X crossover sedans in Europe.

Citroen C3X Crossover Sedan

We expect Citroen to launch it around mid-2024 or beyond. Upcoming Citroen C3X coupe crossover will be the first sedan from the French brand in India. After eC3 and eC3 Aircross, an electrified version of C3X called e-C3X (like e-C4X in Europe) is highly likely as well.

Rivals are the current crop of sedans like Hyundai Verna, Honda City 5th gen, Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus. In Europe, Citroen C4X is 4,600mm and C5X is 4,805mm in length. India-spec C3X will probably be around 4,400mm to 4,500mm in length. Owing to its crossover DNA, it will feature a high ground clearance too.

Initial speculations around it are the same platform and wheelbase as (India-spec) C3 Aircross SUV, taking a sedan body style. Component sharing is likely and that’s how Citroen will establish an aggressive price point. In the RHD test mules from Europe, we can see the same face as outgoing Citroen models in India.

Alloy wheels are different, though. Citroen has gone great lengths to hide its sedan shape, but is evident. Tail lights look similar to C3 hatchback in India. On the inside, same dashboard, 10.2” infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7” digital driver’s display are highly probable.

Second mainstream coupe sedan in India?

We hope Citroen C3X crossover sedan retains C3 Aircross’ roof-mounted AC vents like on (discontinued) Toyota Yaris. Roof-mounted AC vents are more effective for vehicles, owing to convection and heat transfer. Other features like steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 16″ or 17” wheels, body cladding and quirky styling are possible too.

Citroen will establish a unique proposition of a coupe sedan with crossover DNA. We just hope Citroen offers side claddings in body colour. C3X will mostly get Puretech 110 powertrain option only. Puretech 110 is a turbocharged unit and is capable of developing 110 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed MT.

Both Puretech 82 and Puretech 110 powertrains are likely

The turbo petrol powertrain is slightly less powerful and more torquey than VW and Skoda’s 1.0L TSI motor on base variants of Virtus and Slavia. Come to think of it, C3X will be the first French sedan in India after a long gap since Renault Fluence (Renault Scala was rebranded Sunny).

And it will be the second crossover sedan in India after Volvo S60 Cross Country (Taycan Cross Turismo is technically a station wagon). Citroen will launch C3 Aircross first, followed by its electrified version (already in testing). Followed by C3X sedan, and its electric version later. So, launch might happen in mid-2024 or beyond.

