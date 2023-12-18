Citroen C3X Sedan Render Based On New Spy Shots – Launch Next Year

Primary USPs of Citroen C3X sedan will be its notchback body style, strong street presence and affordable pricing

Citroen is readying its next product for the Indian market, the C3X sedan. It will be based on the modular CMP platform, currently in use with other Citroen cars such as C3 and C3 Aircross. Citroen C3X will rival upcoming Tata Curvv and sedans such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Citroen C3X – Key features

Part of Citroen’s C-Cubed product roadmap for India, the C3X sedan will borrow a number of features from existing Citroen cars. For example, much of the front fascia and features till the front doors can be taken from C3 Aircross. Test mule sightings have already provided strong evidence to this possibility. Based on latest spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created digital renderings of the upcoming Citroen C3X.

Significant changes will be seen beyond the front doors, where the sloping roofline will create a distinct profile for the sedan. With its SUV-like styling, Citroen C3X has a powerful street presence. Test mules have been spotted with heavy blanketing at rear, which reveals that Citroen is working on something truly exciting.

To keep costs in check, C3X will borrow much of the equipment list from C3 Aircross. Some of the key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and leather wrapped steering wheel. Users will also have access to a comprehensive range of connectivity features. Onboard C3 Aircross, there are a total of 35 smart features.

Citroen C3X specs, performance

Citroen C3X will be using the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol motor, currently available with C3 Aircross. It generates 110 PS of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque. C3X is expected to get both manual and automatic transmission options. An electric version of C3X is expected to be launched at a later date. Range for Citroen C3X EV could be around 400 to 500 km on a full charge. Details about the battery pack and electric motor are not available at this point of time.

Citroen has focused on providing a comprehensive range of safety features with its cars. Safety kit onboard the C3X sedan will include 6-airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), ABS, reverse parking sensor and camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

But since Citroen will be targeting a competitive price point, C3X may miss out on premium safety equipment such as 360° surround view camera and ADAS. Features like ventilated seats and panoramic sunroof are also unlikely. From the consumer’s perspective, it would be great if C3X could enlist for NCAP crash tests. However, there is no surety if that will happen.

C3X could be launched with the same name in India. This will be something similar to the C4X sold in European markets. Or Citroen could use the C3 Fastlounge name that has been trademarked in India.