Tata Curvv Interiors Patent Leaks – To Get Head Up Display

If production version of Curvv gets HUD, it will be the first Tata car to have this feature

Test mules of Tata Curvv spotted in recent months have revealed quite a few interesting details about the SUV. Now, a design patent shows the presence of a head-up display unit. It is likely to be available with the production variant.

Curvv HUD display

It’s good to see that Tata is working to equip Curvv with an extensive range of features. A HUD will allow matching competencies, as other compact SUVs such as Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder already have head-up display. The ones that don’t have this feature include Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

In the design patent, the HUD unit is clearly evident behind Curvv’s steering wheel. It will be a reflection-based HUD, wherein information is displayed on a specially designed glass screen. A reflection-based HUD is affordable and does not require any complex calibration. In comparison, the other type of HUD is a projection-based HUD. In this system, a part of the windscreen is specially treated to work as a display screen. The information is displayed via LED lights or lasers. Projection-based HUD units are usually seen with higher-end cars, as these are costly.

A head-up display is not only convenient, but also improves safety. As the HUD is directly in the line of sight of the driver, it reduces the number of times one has to take their eyes off the road. It can show a range of information such as RPM, speed, AC function, fuel economy, warning notifications, time, gear position, turn-by-turn navigation, etc. HUD units can also be customized, as per the user’s preferences.

Curvv – Expected features

Tata’s design patent reveals other details such as the 5-seat layout. A large floating touchscreen information system can be seen on the dashboard. The steering wheel appears to be the new two-spoke unit, as seen with Nexon facelift. Curvv is also likely to get a unique centre console. A rotary dial and other control switches can be seen. Beyond that is the storage space and cupholders. Seat belts will come with a height adjustable function.

As it will be entering a highly competitive segment, Curvv will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. It will include panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, 360° surround view camera, adaptive cruise control, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control. ADAS could also be part of the package.

Tata Curvv performance

Curvv will be getting both ICE and electric powertrains. It remains to be seen which version is launched first. Details about the electric powertrain are not available at this point of time. However, the SUV could offer a range of around 500 km. ICE versions of Curvv could use powertrain options available with Nexon. It includes the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. Curvv could also get Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 125 PS and 225 Nm.