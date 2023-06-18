Closer Look At Tata Safari Facelift’s New Alloy Wheels

Apart from design changes and feature additions, Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift will feature Tata’s new logo for PVs as well

Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift are currently under testing. We have seen multiple spy shots already and we expect the company to launch them both around the festive season. Most of the design changes are from Curvv concept and will usher into a new era of vehicular design at Tata Motors.

Goal is to make these flagship SUVs even more premium, both on the inside and outside. Curvv concept features Tata’s new design language that will make it to Harrier and Safari along with Nexon as well. Tata Motors has patented some of the functional attributes like touch and toggle climate control panel as well.

Tata Safari Facelift’s New Alloy Wheels

For a long time, Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift got the same 18” alloy wheels on top-spec models. These are 5-spoke designs with a flowing pattern with slits in between the spokes. They look macho, stylistic and have worked for the company till now. Tata Motors seems to be offering a new wheel design as seen in recent spy shots, shared by automotive enthusiast Akshay.

These new wheels have a 5-spoke pattern too, but propagate in a straight line and branch out towards the outer end of the wheel. There are reinforcements for these spokes and they form an inner circle. Kia offers something design similar with Seltos. These wheels will be in dual-tone finish and all-black finish (depending on trim levels and special editions) and look macho.

We hope these alloy wheels are 19” in size. If you’re thinking 19” wheels are a stretch, Tata Motors offered 19” wheels with Hexa. The second test mule doesn’t feature this new wheel and wears outgoing 18” alloys. This test mule is probably testing something other than wheels and suspension.

Previous set of test mules featured fuller and aerodynamic alloy wheels that will probably be exclusive to Safari EV. Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift will feature a new face with vertical headlights along with a re-designed bumper. LED DRL will be full-width and converges at the center forming Tata’s new logo.

The new 1.5L turbo petrol will probably be on board

There will be slight revisions on the inside too and we expect more special editions with facelifted models. ADAS, 360-degree camera, front and rear seat ventilation, leather upholstery, rear-seat entertainment package, large panoramic sunroof are likely notable features.

The same 2.0L turbo diesel engine (168 bhp, 350 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) will continue duties. Tata Motors will introduce a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine (170 bhp, 280 Nm), probably at a later date. A price hike of around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 (ex-sh) is likely as well.