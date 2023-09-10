Compact SUV Sales Aug 2023 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun

Honda Elevate overtakes Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor in its first month of launch

Indian automotive industry has been witnessing a significant surge in the demand for SUVs in recent years, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. In August 2023, the compact SUV segment, featuring vehicles with lengths ranging from 4.2 meters to 4.4 meters, displayed impressive sales figures, further cementing its status as a dominant force in the market.

Compact SUV Sales Aug 2023 – Hyundai Creta Maintains Its Leadership Position

In August 2023, the compact SUV segment witnessed a phenomenal year-on-year growth of 90.42%, with a total of 48,457 units sold. Hyundai Creta continued its reign as the segment leader with an impressive sales figure of 13,832 units in August 2023. This represented a growth of 9.98% compared to the same month in the previous year.

Maruti’s Grand Vitara and Toyota’s HyRyder, both launched less than a year ago, posted respectable sales figures. Maruti Grand Vitara recorded 11,818 units in sales in August 2023. However, since it was not available in August 2022, year-on-year growth data is not applicable. Toyota HyRyder, also a recent entrant, reported sales of 4,121 units in August 2023, with no data for the same month in the previous year.

Kia Seltos, a formidable competitor in the compact SUV segment, secured its spot in the top three with 10,698 units sold in August 2023. This represented a significant growth of 23.65% compared to the same month in the previous year. The updated Kia Seltos continues to attract buyers with its sleek design and feature-rich offerings.

Honda Elevate Emerges as a Strong Contender

The latest addition to the compact SUV segment, Honda Elevate made a remarkable debut in August 2023. With a reported sales figure of 2,822 units in its first month of launch, the Elevate has managed to gain a foothold in a highly competitive market. Recently, Honda organized a mega delivery event where 100 Elevate SUVs were delivered in a single day.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun displayed promising performances. Skoda Kushaq recorded sales of 2,409 units in August 2023, marking a 28.41% growth compared to August 2022. Meanwhile, Volkswagen Taigun reported 1,943 units in sales, demonstrating remarkable growth of 90.68% compared to the same period last year. These figures highlight the growing appeal of these European offerings among Indian consumers. MG Astor faced some challenges in August 2023, with sales of 814 units. This represented a decline of 38.52% compared to August 2022

Month-on-Month Comparison

In a month-on-month comparison with July 2023, the segment continued to thrive. Hyundai Creta maintained its leadership position with only a slight dip in sales, while Maruti Grand Vitara showed impressive growth of 30.17%. The overall segment grew by 16.70%, indicating sustained consumer interest in compact SUVs.