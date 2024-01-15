Compact SUV Sales Dec 2023 – Seltos, Creta, G Vitara, HyRyder, Elevate, Kushaq

Compact SUV segment in India witnessed an impressive surge in sales during December 2023 – Seltos overtakes Creta for No 1 spot

Earlier, we discussed the sales performance of Sub 4m SUVs. In this post, we will take a look at the sales of compact SUVs, which sit a segment above the Sub 4m SUVs. Just like the sub 4m SUV segment, the compact SUV segment has also posted an increase in sales, with several leading models contributing to the robust performance. The total sales for the segment reached 41,641 units, marking an 25.67% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Compact SUV Sales Dec 2023

Kia Seltos emerged as the top-performing compact SUV, recording a remarkable 66.09% growth year-on-year. With 9,957 units sold in December 2023, the Seltos not only maintained its dominance but also expanded its market share to 23.91%.

In contrast, Hyundai Creta experienced a dip in sales, with 9,243 units sold, reflecting a -9.43% decline compared to December 2022. Despite the downturn, the Creta maintained a substantial market share of 22.20%. This decline is likely to be temporary as Hyundai is getting ready to launch the new Creta, which will help boost sales and regain its No 1 position in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti Grand Vitara demonstrated a positive trend, achieving a growth of 13.24% with 6,988 units sold. The model secured a commendable market share of 16.78%. Toyota HyRyder continued its upward trajectory, recording a growth of 18.45%. The model sold 4,976 units, contributing to a market share of 11.95%.

A notable recent addition to the market was the Honda Elevate, which sold 4,376 units in its debut month. The model captured a 10.51% market share, showcasing strong demand. Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun maintained stable performances, with 2,485 and 2,456 units sold, respectively. While the Kushaq witnessed a growth of 13.68%, the Taigun faced a slight decline of -8.73%.

MG Astor faced a significant challenge, recording a -51.33% decline in sales with 821 units sold. With MG launching updated 2024 Astor recently, sales can pickup in the coming months. Citroen C3 Aircross, although a newcomer when compared to others, has registered sales of 339 units.

Month on Month Comparison

Kia Seltos experienced a 14.78% decline in sales, with 9,957 units sold in December 2023 compared to 11,684 the month before. Hyundai Creta recorded a substantial -21.76% decline in sales, selling 9,243 units in December compared to 11,814 in November. Maruti Grand Vitara displayed a moderate dip in sales, with 6,988 units sold, reflecting an -11.96% change compared to November. Toyota HyRyder emerged as a standout performer, recording a notable 65.59% increase in sales, selling 4,976 units in December compared to 3,005 the month before.

Honda Elevate faced a minor decline of -7.97%, selling 4,376 units in December compared to 4,755 in November. Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun experienced positive momentum in December. Skoda Kushaq recorded a 30.24% growth, while Volkswagen Taigun witnessed a substantial 38.68% increase in sales. MG Astor recorded a moderate growth of 13.09%, with 821 units sold in December compared to 726 in November. Citroen C3 Aircross, though in its early months, made steady progress with a 36.14% increase in sales, selling 339 units in December compared to 249 in November.