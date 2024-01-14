Sub 4m SUV Sales Dec 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Bolero, Thar, Jimny, Magnite

Dec 2023 saw Sub 4m SUV sales increase by 34% YoY – But registered a MoM decline of 11%

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian automotive industry, the sub-compact SUV segment, particularly those measuring between 3.8 to 4 meters, continues to gain prominence. As of December 2023, the sales figures for these sub 4 meter compact SUVs showcase interesting trends and shifts in consumer preferences. Let’s delve into the numbers and explore the key players in this dynamic market.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Dec 2023 – Tata Nexon and Punch Lead the Pack

Tata Nexon emerged as the top performer with a robust sales figure of 15,284 units, witnessing a significant YoY growth of 26.81%. Punch, another offering from Tata Motors, secured the second spot with 13,787 units sold, boasting a remarkable YoY growth of 30.24%.

Maruti Brezza, a consistent player in the sub-compact SUV segment, maintained a strong presence with 12,844 units sold. Although experiencing a YoY growth of 14.68%, the Brezza faces increasing competition as newer models enter the market. Hyundai Venue secured the fourth position with 10,383 units sold, marking a YoY growth of 25.32%. Hyundai Exter, a relatively new entrant, continues to register good sales with 7,516 units sold in Dec 2023.

Mahindra Bolero, a stalwart in the SUV category, registered 7,995 units sold with a growth of 9.36%. Mahindra Thar, with 5,793 units sold, exhibited a remarkable YoY growth of 71.70%, emphasizing the growing interest in lifestyle SUVs that offer both on-road comfort and off-road capabilities.

Maruti Fronx registered sales of 9,692 units last month. Renault Kiger faced a setback with 865 units sold, experiencing a significant YoY decline of 58.73%. Nissan Magnite and Maruti Jimny maintained their positions with 2,150 and 730 units sold, respectively. Kia Sonet, with only 10 units sold, witnessed a drastic YoY decline of 99.83%. This decline is due to the recent launch of new Sonet earlier this month.

Month on Month Comparison

Tata Nexon maintained its leadership position, recording 15,284 units sold in December, a modest increase of 2.47% from November. Tata Punch, however, experienced a dip with 13,787 units sold in December, reflecting a decline of 4.14% compared to November.

Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue, two significant players, faced declines of 4.10% and 7.13%, respectively. Maruti Fronx managed to hold its ground with 9,692 units sold, experiencing only a slight dip of 1.77% from November 2023. Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Thar witnessed declines of 14.34% and 0.29%, respectively.

Hyundai Exter and Mahindra XUV300 encountered declines of 9.72% and 24.03%, respectively. Renault Kiger emerged as a notable performer with a substantial MoM growth of 63.21%. Conversely, Maruti Jimny faced a decline of 28.43%, this despite there were huge discount offers on the Jimny in Dec 2023.