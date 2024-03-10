Compact SUV Sales Feb 2024 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq

Top 4 SUVs in this segment are Creta, Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota Hyryder – Together these 4 have 85% market share in the segment

Compact SUVs falling within the 4.2 to 4.4-meter length range have proven to be popular among Indian consumers, with a significant overall growth compared to the same period last year. The compact SUV segment recorded a total of 44,914 units sold in February 2024, marking a significant 26.94% growth compared to the same month last year. This robust performance reinforces the popularity of compact SUVs in the Indian automotive market.

Compact SUV Sales Feb 2024 – Hyundai Creta Leads the Pack

Hyundai Creta emerged as the top-selling model in the compact SUV category, with a remarkable 46.59% year-on-year growth. Sales for February 2024 reached an impressive 15,276 units, thanks to the recent launch of facelifted Creta. Creta now commands a substantial 34.01% share of the market. Tomorrow, Hyundai will launch Creta N Line, which will help increase sales even further.

After enjoying the No 1 position in the segment for Jan 2024, Maruti Grand Vitara slipped to No 2 in Feb 2024. It has exhibited a strong sales performance with 11,002 units sold in February 2024. This reflects a growth of 19.81% compared to the same period last year, consolidating its position in the market with a 24.50% share.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq Face Challenges

In contrast, Kia Seltos experienced a dip in sales, recording 6,265 units in February 2024, reflecting a 21.80% decline from the previous year. Despite the decrease, the Seltos still maintains a substantial 13.95% market share. Toyota HyRyder displayed significant growth, with a notable 69.37% increase in sales, reaching 5,601 units. Meanwhile, the Honda Elevate, a newcomer to the market, sold 3,184 units in February 2024, capturing a 7.09% market share.

Volkswagen’s Taigun and Skoda’s Kushaq experienced challenges in the market, with sales declining by 22.39% and 36.23%, respectively. Taigun sold 1,286 units, while the Kushaq reached 1,137 units in February 2024. MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross maintained a moderate presence in the market, with the Astor selling 1,036 units, securing a 2.31% share, and the C3 Aircross selling 127 units, claiming a 0.28% share.

Month on Month Comparison

The total compact SUV sales for February 2024 stood at 44,914 units, reflecting a -3.87% MoM decrease compared to January 2024. Creta reported 15,276 units sold in February 2024, marking a 15.62% growth compared to January 2024. However, Maruti Grand Vitara faced a decline, with 11,002 units sold, resulting in an -18.13% MoM drop.

Kia Seltos faced a slight downturn in February, with 6,265 units sold, reflecting a 1.97% MoM decrease. Toyota HyRyder, on the other hand, saw a marginal MoM growth of 1.05%, with 5,601 units sold. Honda Elevate encountered a substantial MoM decline of 30.57%, selling 3,184 units in February. Volkswagen Taigun experienced a modest MoM growth of 0.86%, with 1,286 units sold.

Skoda Kushaq recorded a positive MoM growth of 5.08%, selling 1,137 units in February 2024. MG Astor, with 1,036 units sold, exhibited a significant MoM increase of 7.25%. In contrast, Citroen C3 Aircross faced a notable MoM decline of -45.02%, selling 127 units

As consumers continue to gravitate towards the practicality and versatility offered by compact SUVs, manufacturers are likely to intensify their efforts to meet the growing demand in this dynamic segment. With new entrants and innovative features, the competition is expected to further heat up, making the compact SUV market a focal point in the Indian automotive landscape.