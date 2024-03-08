New Hyundai Creta N Line Black Colour Reaches Dealer Yard

As opposed to regular Creta, Hyundai Creta N Line wears a more sporty suit on the outside and brings a sporty aura on the inside

Ahead of its launch, Hyundai Creta N Line units have been reaching dealerships. This is one of the hottest cars from Hyundai in 2024 after Creta facelift launch. Excitement around this model is compounded because this is the first time Hyundai is launching N Line variants of Creta in India. Exciting stuff, isn’t it?

Hyundai Creta N Line Reach Dealerships

N Line treatment for Creta will instil excitement in enthusiasts owing to extras Hyundai adds to standard Creta. N Line model is more of a statement for buyers showing their commitment to thrills of life, rather than sinking into the ordinary. The video uploaded by IndianSpeedZone channel looks like it shows Abyss Black Pearl monotone shade.

Other monotone colour options include Atlas White and Titan Grey Matte. DT colour options include Atlas White, Thunder Blue and Shadow Grey, all paired with an Abyss Black roof. On the outside, sporty statement is more profound with a distinctly different fascia. Creta N Line’s front bumper looks like it is an enlarged version of that seen on pre-facelift 3rd gen Kia Soul. You can’t unsee it now, can you? Regardless, this looks vastly better than what Hyundai offers with standard Creta. Which is the whole point, anyway.

Standard Creta’s parametric shape grill is replaced with a larger honeycomb style grill. Hyundai logo is smaller and is placed lower in N Line. The bull-bar-type element in lower bumper is now a lot sleeker and taller than in regular Creta. Primary components like headlights, radar modules and other elements are right where they used to be.

At Creta media drive, we had speculated that only N Line version would get fog lights like i20 N Line. Which isn’t the case. So, say goodbye to cornering lights function on Creta facelift. The red elements around Creta N Line, exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with N branding and sportier rear bumper with dual-tip exhaust are welcome additions.

Sporty interiors with red accents

Hyundai is giving Creta N Line an all-black theme instead of a grey shade on recently launched Creta facelift interiors. As revealed in recent pictures, Creta N Line gets black leatherette upholstery, black headliner, black dashboard and door panels. Hyundai uses contrasting red elements inside to complement this extensive black shade.

We can see red stitchings on steering, upholstery, gear lever, piping, and embossed elements on seats. There is a different steering wheel with sportier paddle shifters and different gear lever along with red ambient lighting. All the bronze elements on Crata’s dashboards are now red too.

There is N branding on the front grill, wheel centres, seats and gear lever, but not on the steering wheel. This steering wheel and gear lever are the same as i20 N Line and sporty pedals are used by GT Line and X Line versions of Kia vehicles as well. A sole 1.5L turbo petrol engine with 160 PS and 253 Nm, mated with a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT is likely.