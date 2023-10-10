Compact SUV Sales Sep 2023 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Elevate, Kushaq

Top 3 cars in this segment, Creta, Grand Vitara and Seltos have over 71% market share

In the ever-evolving Indian automotive market, compact SUVs have become a popular choice among consumers due to their versatile size, practicality, and affordability. The compact SUV segment sits above the sub 4 meter SUV segment and below the mid-size SUVs. In the earlier post, we discussed sub-compact SUV sales for Sep 2023. In this post, let’s take a look at the compact SUV sales performance in Sep 2023.

Compact SUV Sales Sep 2023

Compact SUV sales for September 2023 reveals interesting insights into the Indian automotive landscape. Despite a slight dip in sales, Hyundai Creta retained its dominance in the compact SUV market, with 12,717 units sold in September 2023, compared to 12,866 in September 2022. This represents a marginal decline of 1.16%.

Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara emerged as the star of September 2023, with a remarkable 103.43% growth in sales. The model sold 11,736 units, compared to 5,769 units in the same month last year. Next is Kia Seltos, a strong contender in the segment, experienced a 4.02% decline in sales, with 10,558 units sold in September 2023, down from 11,000 units in the previous year.

Honda made a significant entry into the compact SUV market with the Elevate, selling 5,685 units in September 2023. Toyota’s HyRyder also made waves with a notable 227.09% increase in sales, selling 3,804 units compared to 1,163 units in September 2022.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun: Modest Gains and Losses

Skoda Kushaq witnessed a modest increase, selling 2,260 units in September 2023 compared to 2,224 units in the previous year, marking a growth of 1.62%. On the other hand, Volkswagen’s Taigun experienced a decline in sales, with 1,586 units sold in September 2023, down from 1,994 units in September 2022, reflecting a decrease of 20.46%. MG Astor also faced a dip in sales, with 901 units sold in September 2023 compared to 980 units in the same month last year, indicating an 8.06% drop.

Overall, the compact SUV segment registered a substantial growth of 36.81% in September 2023 compared to September 2022, with a total of 49,247 units sold. This segment’s growing popularity can be attributed to its appeal to Indian consumers who seek a balance between style, space, and affordability.

Future Trends and Expectations in the Compact SUV Segment

With the festive season just around the corner, the compact SUV segment is expected to remain a hotbed of competition among automakers. It’s worth noting that the top three players in the segment, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos, collectively accounted for over 70% of the market share in September 2023.

However, with new entrants like Honda Elevate and Toyota HyRyder gaining traction, the compact SUV market is set to remain dynamic and competitive in the coming months. As automakers continue to introduce new models and technology in this space, the Indian compact SUV market is likely to see further growth and innovation in the near future.