Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, XUV300, Punch, Exter

Sub-compact SUV segment in India witnessed a significant boost in sales in September 2023 compared to the same month last year

SUVs which fall in the range of 3.8 to 4.0 meters in length, recorded impressive growth, showcasing the continued preference for compact yet feature-packed vehicles among Indian consumers. Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza were the standout performers in this segment.

Sub 4m SUV Sales Sep 2023 – Tata Nexon regains No 1 position

Tata Nexon secured the top position in September 2023, with 15,325 units sold, marking a year-on-year growth of 5.56%. Maruti Brezza, while slightly behind, held its ground with 15,001 units sold, despite experiencing a marginal decline of 2.87% compared to September 2022.

Another Tata SUV on the list is Punch. It managed to register sales of 13,036 units in September 2023, reflecting a remarkable 6.41% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Hyundai Venue, a popular choice among urban drivers, secured the fourth position with 12,204 units sold, registering a substantial year-on-year growth of 10.61%.

Maruti Fronx, a relatively new entrant in the sub-compact SUV segment, made a significant impact by selling 11,455 units in September 2023. Mahindra Bolero followed closely with 9,519 units sold, recording an impressive growth rate of 17.40%. Hyundai Exter is also registering an increase in sales. In Sep 2023, Exter sales stood at 8,647 units.

Kia Sonet Faces Challenges

Kia Sonet, which was once a strong contender in this segment, faced a tough month in September 2023, as it witnessed a sharp decline of 46.36%, selling 4,984 units. Mahindra XUV300 also experienced a decline of 18.40% with 4,961 units sold. Lifestyle off-roader Mahindra Thar saw a substantial year-on-year growth of 27.49%, selling 5,417 units. Maruti Jimny registered sales of 2,651 units. Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sold 2,454 and 980 units, respectively.

Month on Month comparison

In total, the sub-compact SUV segment saw a significant upswing, with a total of 1,06,634 units sold in September 2023 compared to 98,132 units in August 2023, marking an 8.66% overall increase. These impressive figures highlight the continued popularity of sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market as consumers seek practicality, style, and versatility in their vehicles.

Industry experts predict that this growth trend is likely to continue in the coming months, driven by factors such as increased consumer preference for SUVs, new product launches, and competitive pricing strategies among automakers. The sub-compact SUV segment is undoubtedly one to watch as it further solidifies its presence in the Indian automotive landscape.