Deepika Padukone Joins Hyundai As Brand Ambassador Ahead Of New Creta Launch

Hyundai Motor India Welcomes Deepika Padukone as Brand Ambassador, Promising a Fusion of Elegance and Innovation

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) proudly unveils its newest collaboration with renowned actress Deepika Padukone, marking a significant stride in the realm of automotive brand representation. Recognized as one of Time magazine’s top 100 influential people globally, Deepika Padukone brings her charismatic aura and universal appeal to join hands with Hyundai as its Brand Ambassador.

A Celestial Union of Icons

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed immense enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador.” Garg emphasized how Padukone’s magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly resonate with Hyundai Motor India’s dynamic and youthful brand ethos.

This collaboration, marrying the elegance and innovation hallmark to Hyundai vehicles with Deepika Padukone’s influence, is poised to bridge the gap between cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of a vibrant, forward-thinking demographic. Garg highlighted, “Deepika’s influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth.”

An Ode to Inclusivity and Excellence

In her statement, Deepika Padukone expressed her delight in partnering with Hyundai, stating, “It’s an honor to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have not only stood the test of time but have also set benchmarks for performance and style.” She further commended Hyundai’s commitment to inclusivity within the automotive industry, expressing her certainty that the collaboration would drive towards new horizons and foster a community celebrating inclusivity in the automotive experience.

The synergy between Deepika Padukone’s impressive 16-year career in Indian cinema, which spans 30+ movies, including international successes like “XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” aligns seamlessly with Hyundai’s goals. This partnership promises a mutually beneficial tie-up, leveraging Padukone’s strong emotional bond with the Indian audience, making her an ideal Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Motor India.

A Journey of Elegance and Innovation

Hyundai customers can anticipate a fusion of elegance and innovation, mirroring the sophistication of Hyundai vehicles through Deepika Padukone’s association. Her star power accentuates Hyundai’s commitment to style, performance, and an unparalleled driving experience, promising a remarkable journey ahead for the brand and its consumers.

The collaboration between Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Deepika Padukone reflects a strategic move towards a more engaging and resonant brand representation, aiming to inspire the next generation of automotive enthusiasts while championing inclusivity and excellence in the industry. This comes at a time when Hyundai India is getting ready to launch the new Creta SUV.