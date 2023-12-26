New Hyundai Creta Facelift Interiors Spied – Many New Changes!

The interiors of Hyundai Creta Facelift interiors spied might retain its overall layout from current model, but will get many new elements

Hyundai’s darling of Indian portfolio, Creta compact SUV, is getting a mid-life facelift. Currently in its pre-facelift 2nd generation model, it builds on strengths and popularity that Creta enjoyed since day one. Interiors of facelifted model has been spotted for the first time, revealing key details.

New Hyundai Creta Facelift Interiors Spied

As of now, all test mule sightings have revealed only exterior details. For the first time, Harsh Kumar YouTube channel has uploaded footage of Creta facelift’s interior layout, revealing key info. There were many speculations in place suggesting that Creta facelift would get the same dual horizontal screen layout as Seltos facelift.

With recent sightings, we can see a similar dashboard layout to what is currently on offer. Both infotainment and instrument screens are disconnected, one behind steering wheel and other in the middle of dashboard. This footage is blurry and dark, but there is a good probability that Hyundai will retain the same dashboard layout as current model.

However, these spy shots do confirm the presence of a fully digital instrument console. Similar to what we have seen in Seltos facelift. It is likely to show similar functionality as well, primary of which is to display ADAS-related information on this instrument cluster. This will replace the three-part instrument cluster setup of current Creta.

Along with ADAS and a few interior material updates, there seems to be a new 2-spoke steering wheel with Hyundai Creta facelift interiors spied, reminding me of the one on offer with Hyundai Ioniq 5. Does this steering wheel feature Hyundai logo or the 4 dots? Only time will tell. Climate control panel seems to be new too. It looks similar to touch-sensitive ones seen on newer Tata Motors products and Hyundai’s own Tucson. Probably a dual-zone unit as well.

Infotainment screen is likely to stay the same 10.2-inch size. We wish there were more soft-touch plastics on the inside, though. Along with a dashcam seen with Adventure Edition. This test mule has after-market dashcam. Exterior changes include a new fascia inspired by Palisade with vertical headlights and horizontal LED DRL elements. There are new LED connected design tail lights that breathe newness into Creta’s design.

Specs and powertrains

Dimensions are vastly the same as this is just a mid-life facelift. Where powertrains are concerned, Hyundai will introduce the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine that fills the void left behind by now discontinued 1.4L turbo petrol. This powertrain is good for 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6iMT or 7DCT.

Other engine options include a 115 PS 1.5L NA petrol mated to 6MT or a CVT and a 115 PS 1.5L turbo diesel engine mated to either a 6MT or 6TC along with a new 6iMT seen with Seltos. There will be a small price hike as opposed to current pricing ranging between Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 19.2 lakh (ex-sh). An electric version is under testing too, as confirmed by multiple spy shots.