2024 Bharat Mobility Show Triumphs, Poised to Overtake Auto Expo – Piyush Goyal

2024 Bharat Mobility Show was a resounding success and is likely to become an annual event

The 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo has emerged as a stellar success, hinting at its potential transformation into an annual spectacle. Positioned to take the lead as India’s premier automotive showcase, it may supersede the esteemed Auto Expo, a flagship event since its inception in 1986 under the organization of SIAM. Vinod Aggarwal, the current President of SIAM, acknowledged the need for internal deliberations regarding the future of the Auto Expo.

Highlights of the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

This year’s Bharat Mobility Global Expo, held for the first time from February 1-3, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, achieved unprecedented success, featuring over 1000 exhibitors and attracting 740 media persons. Showcasing India’s prowess across the mobility and automotive value chains, the event received accolades from Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who affirmed its status as a ‘success’ and proclaimed its transformation into an ‘annual affair.’

PM Modi to Address Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 pic.twitter.com/zsu6L0Mkg0 — Bharat Mobility (@bharat_mobility) February 2, 2024

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo brought together the entire mobility chain, serving as a precursor to future advancements in mobility. It showcased cutting-edge technologies in the automotive sector, including components, electric vehicle batteries, and charging technologies, alongside novel technologies and connected solutions. Initiatives related to electric vehicles, hybrid and hydrogen technologies, CNG/LNG, as well as ethanol and biofuels, took center stage. The Global Expo featured knowledge sessions, workshops, conferences, and facilitated business-to-business (B2B), government-to-government (G2G), and business-to-consumer (B2C) interactions.

The Ministry of Commerce spearheaded the event in collaboration with key industry players, such as the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Notable attendees included tire manufacturers, IT group Nasscom, Indian Steel Association, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, Indian Energy Storage Alliance, and Material Recycling Association. Given its remarkable success, the Bharat Mobility Show is anticipated to return next year, potentially supplanting the biennial Auto Expo scheduled for 2025.

Automakers Shine at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show

With a strong focus on green mobility, the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show attracted several major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Toyota, alongside luxury brands Mercedes Benz and BMW. Maruti Suzuki presented its concept eVX, flex-fuel WagonR, Grand Vitara hybrid, and the Jimny. Mercedes showcased the Concept EQG, an electric iteration of its flagship off-roader G Wagon, alongside the GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

Mahindra exhibited its Born Electric BE.RALL-E, electric XUV400, electric 3W Treo, and a prototype featuring flex-fuel vehicle technology. Force Motors showcased its vans and three-wheelers, including Traveller Electric, Urbania Diesel, and Traveller CNG. BMW featured an extensive lineup of electric vehicles, such as BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1, and the MINI 3-door Cooper SE.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company presented electric scooters TVS X and TVS iQube, while Yamaha displayed R1, R7, MT-07, and NMax. Honda showcased an electric scooter and flex-fuel motorcycle. Eicher Trucks and Buses introduced their first-ever electric truck in the commercial vehicle segment, marking a notable milestone at the event.

