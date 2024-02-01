Honda Electric Scooter, Flex Fuel Motorcycle – Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

At Honda’s pavilion at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the company showcased a wide variety of products across various sectors

The Japanese auto giant, Honda, has set up a massive demonstrative pavilion at ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Honda is a group of companies operating in different sectors. At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, Honda made its presence known across Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) and HIPP (Honda India Power Products).

Honda Electric Scooter, Flex Fuel Motorcycle

This is the first ever Bharat Mobility Expo ever and commenced today, extending to 3rd of February at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Honda is showcasing what it has to offer in India’s future of mobility. Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 acts as a platform for the company to showcase their products in commitment towards sustainability, road safety, zero traffic collision fatalities and carbon neutrality.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) showcased the most interesting product among the rest. We’re talking about HMSI’s first flex-fuel powered motorcycle developed specially for Indian market. This move aligns with Indian Government’s alternative fuel direction and initiatives as well.

Honda showcased a pre-production model that uses what the company calls “Flex Tech” technology. This motorcycle runs on flex fuel, which is a blend of Ethanol and gasoline. This is HMSI’s first-ever flex fuel capable offering and represents Honda’s decade-plus experience in active pursuits in flex fuel arena in Latin American markets like Brazil.

The engine on this vehicle is a 293.52cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine compatible with up to E85 fuel (85% Ethanol blend). In the electrification realm, Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID) proudly showcases its technology that is set to accelerate India’s electric mobility adoption. HEID is betting big on swappable battery tech.

At the Expo, HEID will showcase Honda e: Swap, a battery-swapping solution developed for 2W and 3W applications. With Honda e: Swap, HEID intends to reshape the landscape of electric mobility in India. As of now, Honda e: Swap stations are operational in Bengaluru, Karnataka and there are plans to extend these to all major tier-1 cities.

Honda Sensing Demonstrated

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) is working on an electric version of its Elevate SUV. Until then, HCIL has showcased its City e:HEV and Elevate SUV at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Both of them feature Honda Sensing ADAS suite that aligns with Honda’s zero traffic collision fatalities goal. City e:HEV packs Honda’s two-motor strong hybrid system.

Lastly, Honda India Power Products (HIPP) showcased its new range of power tools at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. HIPP’s new range of Li-ion battery powered robotic lawnmowers, hand-held grass trimmers, hedge trimmers and blowers comprised its extensive lawn and garden range. That’s not it. HIPP will showcase bio-fuel compatible portable inverter generator, 4-stroke Honda Marine engine, and others.