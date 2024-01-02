Ducati Announces 8 New Motorcycles for India Launch in 2024

Revving into the Future: Ducati’s Impressive 2024 Motorcycle Collection for India

Luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has set hearts racing with the announcement of its plans to introduce a stunning lineup of 8 new motorcycles for the Indian market in 2024. The revelation was made at the prestigious Ducati World Premiere 2024, signalling an exciting year ahead for motorcycle enthusiasts across the country.

New Motorcycles to Elevate Riding Experience

Among the highly anticipated models are the Multistrada V4 RS, DesertX Rally, Panigale V4 Racing Replica 2023, Diavel for Bentley, Hypermotard 698 Mono, Monster 30° Anniversario, Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, and the new Streetfighter V4S 2023. These offerings aim to elevate the Ducati experience for riders seeking sophistication, style, and top-notch performance.

The Managing Director of Ducati India, Mr. Bipul Chandra, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant development. Highlighting Ducati’s accomplishments in 2023, including securing victories in prestigious racing events, Mr. Chandra attributed the brand’s success to the unwavering support of the motorcycling community.

He extended gratitude for the community’s appreciation of Ducati’s diverse product range, emphasizing the remarkable popularity of the V4 platform in India. “We are excited to introduce 8 new Ducati motorcycles, along with 2 new dealerships, and are looking forward to a promising 2024 for Ducati in India,” said Mr. Chandra.

Unveiling Schedule

The unveiling schedule for these new models is set to begin with the exclusive launch of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in the first quarter of 2024. Following this, Q2 will witness the arrival of the DesertX Rally, Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the new Streetfighter V4 range. The Multistrada V4 RS and the limited edition Diavel for Bentley are slated for a Q4 release.

Booking Details and Availability

Potential buyers eager to get a glimpse of these exciting offerings can find indicative prices on the Ducati India website starting from the 2nd week of January 2024. Additionally, bookings for these models are now open at all Ducati dealerships situated across key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.

This move by Ducati not only amplifies its commitment to the Indian market but also reflects the brand’s dedication to delivering innovation, performance, and a premium riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.