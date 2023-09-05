Elevate Base Variant Vs Rivals – Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Kushaq, Astor

The new Honda Elevate has hit the markets with a ton of features and creature comforts – Do they justify the price?

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) launched Elevate SUV in India yesterday, starting from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-sh). Top-spec VX CVT priced at Rs. 16 lakh appears significantly VFM when opposed to rivals in its segment. But how does things stack up with base configurations? Is Honda Elevate SV MT really VFM (value for money)? We compared it with base variants of rivalling compact SUVs to find out just that.

Honda Elevate base variant Vs Rival base variants

We compared Honda Elevate SV MT with base petrol variants of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. At first glance, Elevate SV MT does appear quite VFM. However, Hyryder E MT, Grand Vitara Sigma MT and MG Astor Style MT make quite a tempting proposition too.

Among this bunch, Korean cousins Creta and Seltos come out quite underwhelming, whereas European cousins Kushaq and Taigun appear over-priced. However, Creta and Seltos pack in 6 airbags right from the base variant, while Kushaq and Taigun pack turbo petrol powertrains and 6-speed transmission along with 5 star crash rating under GNCAP updated crash test protocols.

So, added price with Kushaq and Taigun seems justified because of superior powertrain and crash safety. More VFM propositions pack dual front airbags with base models and NA petrol powertrains. In the table below, we can see that size quotient is almost comparable to each other. Instead of comparing each attribute, it would be more logical to compile strengths of each platform.

Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

Even though Renault Duster started this genre, Creta and Seltos are the oldest players in this comparo. Both offer 6 airbags, 3 star crash rating, rear disc brakes and TPMS as standard. They both pack halogen projector headlights, manual AC, rear AC vents, manual ORVMs, 16” steel wheels. Kia Seltos base HTE offers rear sun shades, fully digital instrument cluster, while Creta has rear armrests. Features list appears quite lack-lustre.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Japanese duo have quite a lot to offer when compared to the Koreans. Right off the bat, LED tail lights, LED DRLs, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a 7” infotainment system with wired smartphone integration, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, LED turn indicators and rear defogger are key strengths. They’re the only ones to get 17” steel wheels too.

Skoda Kushaq & Volkswagen Taigun

Despite costing a premium over others, Taigun and Kushaq lack rear disc brakes. But just like the Japanese, Europeans are bundling a 7” infotainment screen too with wired smartphone integration. Elements like halogen reflector headlights, LED tail lights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 16” steel wheels are a cut below what Elevate and Astor are offering with their base models.

MG Astor

If you want the most premium vehicle and the most feature-packed vehicle, this comparo ends with MG Astor. It is easily a league above the rest. Personally, I’m a sucker for soft-touch plastics and most of Astor’s interiors are soft to touch and exude quality. It gets automatic climate control, LED projectors, LED indicators and largest 10.1” infotainment screen.

It is the only vehicle in this comparo to get a rear washer and wiper. Also, Astor packs in the largest 488L boot space, which is bigger than Duster’s. Narrow brand recall and less extensive service network might be primary reasons for poor sales numbers.

Honda Elevate

If brand recall and more extensive service network are priorities, Honda Elevate seems to be a good choice. It has boxiest proportions and highest (220 mm) ground clearance. Elevate base variant offers niceties like keyless entry and push-button start, LED projector headlights with LED turn indicators, LED tail lights along with front and rear armrests and more. Primary gripe with Elevate is that it lacks an infotainment system.

MG Astor definitely feels significantly more feature-rich. However, there are less talked about attributes of Elevate. Honda is offering up-to 10 years extended warranty and accessories list includes ventilated and massaging seat covers, DVR (similar to a dashcam) and TPMS. Yeah! You read that right. Ventilated and massaging seat covers as accessories.

Conclusion

There’s no such thing as a perfect car. At least objectively. However, we can associate a car’s attributes and see which one fits one’s needs more appropriately. That said, objectively, MG Astor seems to be the most VFM compact SUVs in this list. Especially considering Honda Elevate prices are introductory and are bound to go up in the future.