Honda Elevate Launch Price Rs 11 Lakh To Rs 16 Lakh – Petrol MT, CVT

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has re-entered SUV genre after years of absence. Marking its re-entry is Elevate compact SUV. Honda has priced Elevate attractively and the range starts from Rs. 10.99 lakh for base SV trim and goes till Rs. 15.99 lakh for top spec ZX CVT trim (prices ex-sh).

Honda Elevate SUV Launched – Back with a bang?

Not only has Honda re-entered SUV space, but it has also entered one of India’s most competitive and cut-throat segments. The compact SUV segment. Saying that Honda has its work cut out, is an understatement. It will go against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.

With Elevate, Honda offers its typical no-nonsense approach and a sense of reliability. With these attributes, Honda Elevate elevates itself in the segment with a sensibility factor. That said, butch upright bonnet, boxy silhouette with strong proportions, 220 mm ground clearance and a sense of ruggedness are Elevate’s key strengths as well.

Honda is offering multiple colours with Elevate. Right from the base SV trim, Honda is offering quite some kit. These are LED headlights, LED tail lights, keyless entry with request sensors, push-button start, steering mounted audio controls, a digital MID in instrumentation, front armrest, rear AC vents, auto climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs and more.

This is more than enough features for a base variant and is commendable from Honda’s part. Second-base V trim brings an 8” infotainment screen too among other features and VX trim onwards, Honda is bundling its larger 10.25” infotainment screen. VX trim also brings LED fog lights, LED turn indicators, 17” alloy wheels, fully-digital instrument screen, paddle-shifters with automatic, a single-pane sunroof and more.

ZX trim packs all the bells and whistles

If you want a complete ‘Elevated’ experience, Honda Elevate offers that in top-spec ZX trim. This trim packs all the bells and whistles from Honda. Part of the package is leatherette upholstery, extensive chrome use, and a ton of feel-good features. ZX trim is the only one that gets Honda’s Sensing ADAS suite too.

Honda is offering the same powertrain combo as seen with City sedan. A sole 1.5L naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine, generating 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT with variable steps. There is no turbo petrol option for enthusiasts, nor a strong hybrid option for tech-savvy. However, Honda has revealed that there will be a fully electric version of Elevate in the future. Deliveries will commence soon. You can rear our first drive impressions of Honda Elevate SUV during our time with it at the media drives.

Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Today marks an exciting chapter as we launch the strongly anticipated mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, in the Indian market. Since its global debut, Elevate has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers. We are delighted to unveil its pricing for the eagerly waiting Indian audience. The Elevate’s development is a testament to extensive research and invaluable customer feedback. This positions the Elevate as a boldly stylish SUV that prioritizes a comfortable in-cabin experience along with exceptional driving dynamics and safety.”

Mr. Tsumura further added, “With the Honda Elevate, we make a foray into one of the most exciting auto segments in India. The tremendous anticipation surrounding this product underscores the trust our customers have in our offerings. Honda Elevate holds the potential to become key pillar of Honda’s business in India, offering remarkable value to our evolving customers.”