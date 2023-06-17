Ertiga XL7 gets Suzuki Smart E Mirror Touchscreen with Dual camera Dashcam

The Indonesia-spec Suzuki XL7 lacked mild hybrid idle stop/start tech which is now on offer with top trims of MY2023 variants

Ertiga and its premium version XL6 has done wonders to Maruti Suzuki in terms of sales. The duo is hands down the highest-selling MPV platform in India by a big margin. In India, Maruti Suzuki only sells XL6 and Suzuki Global sells XL7, the 7-seater version, in multiple markets like Thailand, Indonesia and others.

Recently, Suzuki Indonesia gave the XL7 some mild updates for MY2023. These are not very significant or something that Indian XL6 doesn’t get. Except for one feature, which is the newest iteration of Suzuki Smart E Mirror. Indian XL6 doesn’t even get the previous iteration of Suzuki Smart E Mirror. But what is it and what does it do? Let’s take a look.

Suzuki Smart E Mirror Touchscreen – Added peace of mind

Digital IRVMs are becoming more and more popular by the day. Suzuki’s version is Smart E Mirror. It is a digital display in the car’s IRVM and has two cameras, one to record the front and another at the tailgate to record rear coverage. This unit gets expandable storage and continuously overwrites data and records fresh footage at all times.

It doubles up as a regular IRVM too at a flick of a button and gets an auto-dimming function as well. Not only does it record valuable footage, it even allows users to have rearview camera feed at all times. This is handy when the boot is filled to the brim or when toddlers adamantly stand up in the rear seats blocking view through the rear windshield.

In MY2023 Suzuki XL7 in Indonesia, this digital IRVM has a touchscreen too. Which makes it more intuitive to use and makes interaction with it, a breeze. The newest iteration with the touchscreen functionality has slimmer bezels all around, making it look sleek, appealing and new-age.

Should Indian Maruti XL6 get Suzuki Smart E Mirror Touchscreen?

If we’re not beating around the bush, yes. We think Suzuki’s smart E Mirror Touchscreen will be an incredible addition to the Maruti Suzuki portfolio in India. Maruti Suzuki vehicles in India were never feature-rich, per se. But that is changing as the brand is evolving with time and is catering to a wider range of audience.

As of now, XL6 gets cooled cup holders, front seat ventilation function, LED headlights, cruise control, automatic climate control, individual 2nd-row chairs, a 7” infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents and more.

Customer needs are evolving and vehicles like Hyundai i20 N Line and upcoming Exter are offering dashcam function. It is probably high time that Maruti Suzuki considers offering Suzuki E Mirror Touchscreen in its premium vehicles like Grand Vitara, XL6, Fronx and upcoming Invicto MPV.