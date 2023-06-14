Dis-Engage – Get Ready for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Hybrid MPV

From Engage to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki’s Hybrid MPV, a MSIL Makeover and a New Name

India’s highest-selling car brand announced today that its Toyota-sourced premium hybrid MPV will not bear the name Engage. Instead, Maruti Suzuki has gone with the word Invicto. This will be the most premium vehicle in Maruti Suzuki stables and Nexa dealerships will sell them exclusively. Launch for said vehicle will happen on July 5th, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki had released official material which suggested the name Engage. But for reasons best known to Maruti Suzuki, Invicto name seems to be final. Invicto will be the most premium vehicle to ever grace Maruti Suzuki dealerships (both Arena and Nexa) and will be the company’s flagship.

Embrace the Power and Luxury of Hybrid Technology

In the last official teaser, Maruti Suzuki had teased Engage MPV (now Invicto) by using a European landscape in the background. We would reckon Engage or Invicto will be on offer in select European markets under Suzuki branding just like Celerio is sold as Toyota Vitz in South African market.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is based on Toyota’s global TNGA platform. TNGA is a monocoque architecture that should ensure lightness, superior structural integrity and chassis rigidity along with sorted ride and handling characteristics as well. For people craving rugged dependability of a ladder-frame chassis and frugality of a diesel engine, Toyota still sells Innova Crysta.

Invicto has a front wheel drive layout too like its Toyota counterpart. A sole 2.0L petrol engine is on offer. Going with Nexa trim hierarchy, Maruti Suzuki Invicto will have Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha and Alpha Plus trims, which align with G, GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, ZX (O) trims on Innova Hycross.

Just like Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki might call hybrid variants as “Intelligent Hybrid”. This hybrid setup might only make it to Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha and Alpha Plus trims. While Sigma and Delta trims will get gasoline powertrains only. Speaking of powertrains, a sole 2.0L petrol engine is on offer with or without hybrid components.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The Flagship Hybrid MPV Arrives on July 5th, 2023

In non-hybrid setup, this engine develops 171 bhp of power and 205 Nm of torque. Hybrid setup gets an additional 206 Nm electric motor and the engine is setup to generate 183.8 bhp and 188 Nm. All variants get a CVT gearbox to transmit power to the front wheels. There will be 7S and 8S variants and a price increment of around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 over Innova Hycross counterparts is likely.

Features list includes ADAS tech, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, climate control, roof-mounted AC vents, ottoman function for 2nd row, powered driver’s seat, a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration and a ton more. Production has commenced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

