Every 4th Car Sold In India Has A Sunroof – Sales Grow 5 Times In 5 Yrs

The automotive industry in India has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, marked by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Among the many trends that have surfaced in recent times, one stands out prominently – the increasing popularity of sunroofs.

A once-elusive luxury feature has now become a common sight on Indian roads, with one in every four cars sold in the country equipped with a sunroof. The boost in sales of sunroof equipped car is also because of the fact that top variants of all cars come with sunroof. If you want to buy top variant of a car, it will come with sunroof. Hardly any manufacturer sells top variant without sunroof in India.

Changing Lifestyles and Aspirations – The Appeal of Sunroofs

Sunroofs, also known as moonroofs, are large glass panels installed in the roof of a vehicle, allowing natural light to flood the interior and enhancing the sense of space for passengers. They come in various configurations, including tilt-only, sliding, and panoramic sunroofs, each offering a unique experience to users. Initially reserved for high-end luxury cars, sunroofs have now trickled down into the mainstream market, catering to a broader range of car buyers.

With a burgeoning middle class and an increasing disposable income, Indian consumers are looking for more than just practicality in their vehicles. They now seek elevated experiences and an enhanced sense of luxury. A sunroof offers the feeling of openness and a connection with the environment, elevating the overall driving experience. The younger generation, in particular, is keen on embracing these modern features, making sunroofs a symbol of aspiration and style.

Because of this, sunroofs are now being offered in cars which cost below Rs 10 lakhs as well. Hyundai became the first manufacturer to offer a sunroof in the micro SUV segment with the launch of new Exter. Seeing this more manufacturers are expected to start offering sunroofs in smaller cars.

Aesthetics and Resale Value

Sunroofs add a touch of elegance and sophistication to a car’s design, making it visually appealing to potential buyers. Car manufacturers leverage this aspect to market their vehicles as premium offerings, thereby boosting sales. Moreover, cars equipped with sunroofs tend to command higher resale values, making them an attractive choice for those considering the long-term investment aspect of owning a vehicle.

Improved Technology and Safety

Advancements in automotive engineering have led to the development of robust and safe sunroof systems. Modern sunroofs are equipped with safety sensors, anti-pinch mechanisms, and shatter-resistant glass, minimizing the risks associated with accidents or break-ins. This improved safety profile has instilled confidence in consumers and has contributed to the surge in sunroof installations.

However, as sunroofs become more prevalent on Indian roads, it is essential for consumers to make informed decisions. Factors like climate, maintenance, and overall utility must be considered before opting for a sunroof. Owners need to understand that sunroofs are not designed for passengers to stand out while the car is in motion. Unfortunately many continue use the sunroof for this very reason.

Nonetheless, the increasing adoption of this feature reflects the evolving mindset of Indian consumers and the automotive industry’s ability to adapt to their changing demands. As we move forward, it will be interesting to observe how this trend further unfolds and shapes the future of the Indian automotive landscape.

