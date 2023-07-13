Hyundai Exter Base Variant Walkaround – Standard Features Plenty

Starting from Rs. 6 lakh (ex-sh), Hyundai Exter base EX trim packs quite a few niceties as standard fitment across the range

Hyundai has launched its newest model, Exter, in India. Hyundai calls it a sub 4m SUV and will appeal primarily to Gen Z, Millennials and first time young car buyers with a thirst for adventure and outdoor activities.

Prices for Exter start from Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-sh) for base EX trim. First set of EX variants have arrived at dealerships. Real Gaadi channel has covered it. Let’s take a look at what Hyundai is offering with Exter’s base EX trim.

Hyundai Exter Base EX Trim – Packs a lot of Punch!

For starters, there seems to be wiggle room for Hyundai to carve out an ever lesser E trim in the future. Probably at the same Rs. 6 lakh price point when introductory prices are over and EX will probably cost around Rs. 6.8 lakh (prices ex-sh). We say this because there is a lot of kit that Hyundai is offering as standard across the range.

Safety includes 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts, remote key with central locking and speed sensing door lock, adjustable headrests at front and back and more. A fully digital instrument cluster (similar to top trims), electrically adjustable ORVMs, LED tail lights, front power windows, and a few more features are standard across the range.

That said, EX looks like it is a base trim. This is immediately evident both on the outside and inside too. On the outside, Hyundai Exter base EX trim lacks LED DRLs, projector headlights, gloss black finishes in the grill, alloy wheels, rear washer and wiper, roof rails and more. ORVMs and door handles are not body-colour too.

Hyundai should have probably offered rear washer and wiper as standard too, like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite does. What it does pack is silver faux skid plates at both front and rear, body cladding all around, and H-shaped LED tail light signatures.

What does it misses out on?

On the inside, base EX trim lacks any kind of infotainment system, steering wheel controls, speakers, rear vents, and a lot more. Rear windows get manual winding operation, and there are no feel good elements like a sunroof or even the dashcam that the company is advertising with top trims.

EX doesn’t get the CNG powertrain option, nor the AMT gearbox option. So, the sole powertrain choice is a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of developing 82 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of torque and can deliver fuel efficiency of up to 19.4 km/l. It primarily rivals Tata Punch and Citroen C3.