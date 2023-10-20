Hero Premia Dealership Launched – One Showroom For Karizma, Vida, Harley X440

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has inaugurated its first Hero Premia premium dealership in Calicut, Kerala

Promising a premium customer experience, Hero MotoCorp has greenlighted its premium dealership line named, Premia. This new Premia dealership will exclusively showcase brand’s flagships and new-age 2W vehicles. The first Premia dealership was inaugurated in the Auto Hub at Calicut, Kerala.

Hero Premia Premium Dealership – New identity for premium bikes

With ambitions to provide a premium experience for prospective customers, Hero MotoCorp is committed to carving out a separate premium showroom line named Premia. This new dealership will incorporate brand’s cutting-edge products and boast a new identity as well.

The specially trained Premia showroom personnel will cater to mobility needs of prospective customers and provide an unparalleled showcase of new-age technologies. This new Premia line will showcase Hero’s range of premium products including the new flagship Karizma XMR 210 fully-faired motorcycle.

Along with that, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s maiden product X440 roadster-style motorcycle will grace Hero’s new Premia dealerships too. Hero’s Vida line of premium electric scooters can be experienced at Premia dealerships as well. Hero Premia will incorporate cloud-based tech along with augmented-reality visuals to assist prospective buyers in choosing their dream product.

New brand identity

With Premia line of showrooms, Hero is establishing an unmistakable visual identity, conceptualising everyday adventure and sustainability at its core. Adhering to modernity and minimalism, Hero Premia’s new facade is of a dark shade. There’s a dash of grandeur on the insides, where the company has incorporated rock walls, mountain trails and rafter ceilings, among others.

Hero Premia showrooms have a warmer tone on the inside, that exudes a warm and welcoming atmosphere to buyers. For consumer hospitality, there is contemporary furniture and a premium ambience. There are different product zones on the inside, with a recognisable brand language to efficiently showcase Hero’s diverse range of products.

Urban and Street motorcycling zone display electric mobility and performance motorcycles, while Lifestyle and Exploration zone displays roadsters and adventure machines. This strategically located Premia dealership in Calicut is based on a 3,000 sq ft area that strives to provide best-in-class premium purchase and ownership experience in sales, service and spare parts departments.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “As we open doors of our first premium dealership in India, we are not just offering a diversified display of our motorcycles and scooters, we are showcasing the future of mobility which is premium, innovative and sustainable. The FY’24 will see our company significantly strengthen its premium retail experience across India.

With the launch of new premium products this year – Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440, the premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp looks stronger than ever and we’re confident that Hero Premia, our brand-new premium retail channel is poised for greater success in the coming months. Offering an inclusive brand experience to its customers under one roof, Hero Premia is not only a point of sale but a testament to our promise of providing an unmatched high-quality brand experience.”