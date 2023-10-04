Hero Xtreme 210, Xpulse 210 Testing In Khardung La – Clear Pictures

The 210cc liquid-cooled engine on upcoming Hero Xtreme 210 and Xpulse 210 will develop around 25 bhp and 21 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

India’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is on a mission to carve a bigger pie of premium 2W space for itself. In that regard, there has been quite an overhaul in Hero’s premium lineup along with new launches like Karizma XMR 210 and a separate dealer network for these bikes. Upcoming Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 210 will be a perfect example of this strategy.

Hero Xpulse 210 Testing In Khardung La

Hero’s Xpulse 200 4V ADV has been a fabulous product from day one. The company has updated this potent machine three times (BS6, 4V and 2023 Xpulse update). Regardless, the primary gripe with Xpulse ADV is that it needed more high-speed cruising ability in the form of a better engine and a 6-speed gearbox. Say Namaste to Xpulse 210.

Apart from just powertrain, we hope there are more updates as well. We’re talking about Karizma XMR’s new instrument screen that would make a world of sense on an ADV along with a larger fuel tank. Maybe 15L to 16L fuel capacity as opposed to 13L on current Xpulse 200 4V. A larger windscreen, perhaps?

The recent spy shots reveal some body panels below upcoming Xpulse 210’s fuel tank. These will conceal the new and larger radiator for its liquid-cooled engine. Exhaust routing and end can are new too. Componentry like 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, dual-purpose tyres, long travel suspension setup, off-road worthy main frame and a Pro variant with Rally Kit are likely to remain identical to current Xpulse 200 4V.

This new engine is the same 210cc unit that Hero offers with Karizma XMR 210. As opposed to Xpulse 200’s 199.6cc oil-cooled engine with 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, Karizma XMR’s engine is a major upgrade. The 210cc liquid-cooled engine has a 4V head along with a DOHC setup, generating around 25 bhp and 21 Nm of torque.

6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch will be notable notable elements. Possibility of dual-channel ABS is 50:50, considering it is an ADV. DOHC setup will allow Hero to fine-tune valve timing and engine’s performance for multiple applications.

Upcoming Hero Xtreme 210 looks beefy

Speaking of multiple applications, Hero is carving a naked version of Karizma XMR 210. This is technically the same motorcycle as Karizma XMR 210, sans its handsome fairing and new headlights. In fact, the spy shots clearly show the same main frame along with engine as Karizma as well.

So, this is highly likely to be based on Karizma XMR’s engine as we mentioned earlier and not Harley-Davidson X440’s. Other things that might be shared between Karizma XMR and Xtreme 210 are alloy wheels, USD front forks, rear subframe, fuel tank, split seat setup, instrument cluster and more.

Changes are in the form of beefy fuel tank extensions (tank shrouds), a cleaner tail section, a tyre hugger, and headlights among others. We would wager that upcoming Xpulse 210 will feature revised gearing, along with a slightly different engine tune as opposed to Karizma XMR, while Xtreme 210 will be closer to its donor bike. Launch is likely in 2024 along with bigger Xpulse 440 and Xpulse 440T motorcycles spotted testing last year.