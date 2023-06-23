First Maruti Invicto MPV arrives at Nexa dealer ahead of launch

Maruti Invicto, a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, positioned in the premium MPV segment will use Toyota’s TNGA-C platform and strong-hybrid powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a premium MPV, which is a rebadged version of Toyota Innova Hycross, has been opened for bookings through Nexa dealerships at a down payment of Rs 25,000. Though no price announcements have been made on date, it is slated to be the most highly priced model in the company lineup.

It will be positioned above the Grand Vitara, with prices expected to commence from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will only be offered with a hybrid powertrain. The Innova Hycross petrol on the other hand is priced between Rs 18.55 lakh-19.55 lakh, while the hybrid variants are priced from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-sh.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto arrives at NEXA

Ahead of launch on 5th July, the first units of the new Maruti Invicto MPV have now started to arrive at Nexa dealers across India. Where its exterior makeup is concerned, Maruti Invicto will be seen with a new front grille design with chrome slats, a redesigned front bumper, revised headlamp design, new tail light inserts and new alloy wheels.

The interiors will also see premium equipment with ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual zone air conditioning and a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 9 speaker JBL music system. Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, front parking sensors, 360 degree camera and radar based ADAS.

Invicto is being produced at the Toyota plant in Bidadi, in Karnataka, alongside the Hycross. It will be positioned on the Toyota TNGA-C platform and will sport a strong hybrid powertrain. Maruti Suzuki Invicto will likely be offered in Zeta and Alpha trims.

Maruti Suzuki to be offered with strong hybrid powertrain

Innova Hycross is offered with a 2.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine as well as a hybrid option. Invicto will only be offered with a hybrid option. This will be a strong hybrid system offering 186 hp power and 188 Nm torque with a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/l.

The strong-hybrid option will be paired with an e-CVT. Once launched, the new Maruti Invicto will compete with Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV700 etc in the Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh segment.

