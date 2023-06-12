Maruti Engage MPV production starts – First batch rolls out

TNGA platform on Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV is monocoque and gets FWD layout as opposed to Innova Crysta

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava has revealed the company is launching a ‘path breaking’ hybrid MPV. It is Engage MPV, a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, and will be sold via Nexa outlets exclusively. In effect, Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV is the flagship product from the company and will sit above Grand Vitara.

The company has revealed that it will launch Engage on July 5th, 2023. The teaser mentioned “Engage with a new league of luxury”. It had an MPV’s silhouette with historic European landmarks, for some reason. Pricing is likely to be slightly higher than Innova Hycross and we expect it to go on sale almost immediately.

Differences between Innova Hycross and Engage

First undisguised images of the new Maruti Engage MPV have now leaked online. These images were clicked at the Toyota plant near Bangalore. It confirms that the production has officially started and first units have rolled off the production line.

Images reveal that the Maruti Suzuki Engage will pose a different front fascia along with slightly re-designed tail lights. All Toyota badges have been changed to Suzuki badges on the outside and inside, including in the software. Front fascia will get NEXA-specific NEXT’re LED DRLs, Grand Vitara like front grille, a chrome bar that cuts the grille horizontally and a re-designed lower bumper. Fog lights and turn indicator housing will be different too.

Features include a panoramic sunroof, an ottoman function for second-row occupants, ADAS suite, powered driver’s seat, LED headlights, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, 10” infotainment screen with smartphone integration and a 7” TFT screen, 360-degree camera, connected car tech and a lot more.

Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV Launch

Just like the Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV will feature Toyota’s TNGA platform. This is a monocoque chassis and promises sorted ride dynamics and impressive ride quality. It will be lighter and hence more fuel efficient compared to ladder frame vehicles like Innova Crysta, which falls in the same ballpark of Maruti Suzuki’s general ideology.

The 2.0L NA petrol engine is a 4-cylinder mill that generates 173 bhp of power and 209 Nm of torque. A CVT automatic is the only transmission option even with the base taxi model. Then there are hybrid variants with Toyota’s 5th generation Hybrid tech. The company coupled it with the same 2.0L engine, tuned to generate 184 bhp and 188 Nm.

This hybrid system features a small Nickel Metal Hydride battery along with an 11 bhp and 206 Nm electric motor that can offer a very limited electric-only range. Hybrid variants can deliver up to 23.24 km/l claimed fuel efficiency, which should appeal to Maruti Suzuki’s target demographic.

As of now, Innova Hycross is on offer in India and Indonesia (Kijang Innova Zenix). Given Maruti Suzuki chose to use European landscape in its teaser, we would wager that the company intends to sell it there under Suzuki branding. TNGA is a global platform and it has ADAS and hybrid tech that should meet European regulations and be friendly to LEZs (Low Emission Zones).

Source