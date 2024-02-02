Force Gurkha Electric Launched In UK (Rs 53 L) By MW Motors – Thar EV Rival

Czech automotive startup MW Motors’ Spartan EV 2.0 utilizes Force Gurkha’s chassis and bodyshell, while the electric powertrain is entirely new

For folks who want the G-Wagen experience at an affordable price point, Czech-based automotive startup MW Motors has launched the new Spartan EV 2.0. It is a new-gen version of the original Spartan EV that was based on a Russian military 4×4 model named UAZ Hunter. Spartan EV 2.0 is available in the UK at a starting price of £49,995 (approx. Rs 52.86 lakh).

Spartan EV 2.0 design and features

Exteriors of Spartan EV 2.0 are largely the same as Force Gurkha. It includes the round LED headlamps with circular DRLs, prominent bumper with fog lamps, flared wheel arches, rectangular ORVMs, roof rack and running boards. At rear too, the vertically positioned tail lamps, bumper and roof ladder are the same as Force Gurkha. There’s a rear mounted spare tyre as well.

Colour options for Spartan EV 2.0 are the same as Force Gurkha. There are five basic options of bright orange, army green, grey, white and red. Talking about some of the unique features of Spartan EV 2.0, the electric SUV gets a closed-off grille. A new set of alloy wheels have been used.

Spartan EV 2.0 interiors

Inside too, there are a number of similarities with Force Gurkha. It includes the design of the AC vents, steering wheel and the climate control dials. The outline of the 7-inch touchscreen and the instrument console seems familiar to that of Force Gurkha. However, Spartan EV 2.0 has a fully digital instrument console. The infotainment system is also likely to have a different OS.

Spartan EV 2.0 specs, range, performance

At 4,116 mm long, Spartan EV 2.0 can be highly agile and maneuverable. Ground clearance is 200 mm and wading depth is 700 mm. The SUV has a gross weight of 3,375 kg and can carry a load of 1,025 kg. Towing capacity is 3,000 kg. Cargo storage space at the rear is 1,718 litres. In terms of off-roading capabilities, Spartan EV 2.0 has approach angle of 38° and departure angle of 35°.

Spartan EV 2.0 is equipped with a 61.1 kWh Lithium-ion battery, connected to a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It generates 177 PS of max power and 1,075 Nm of peak torque. The SUV offers a range of 150 miles (approx. 241 km). Both standard and fast charging options are available. With the fast charger, 20% to 80% charge can be achieved in just 36 minutes. The SUV also has V2L (Vehicle-to-load) feature that can be used to charge tools and equipment.

Spartan EV 2.0 has manually operated differential locks at front and rear. The SUV can be operated in 2WD High, 4WD High and 4WD Low configuration. Regenerative braking is available to improve range. Safety kit includes features such as hill descent control, ABS and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Spartan EV 2.0 India launch prospects

In the UK, the Spartan EV 2.0 has been homologated as a light commercial vehicle. It is primarily targeted at users associated with forestry, agriculture, mining, nature conservation and extreme sports sectors.

Spartan EV 2.0 has global potential and enthusiasts in India will surely like to try it. It can even emerge a bestseller, as there are hardly any rivals in this space. Mahindra is working on Thar electric, but it is planned for launch in 2026. If MW Motors can expedite plans in collaboration with Force Motors, Spartan EV 2.0 can become a reality in India.