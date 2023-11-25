New Electric G-Class Can Do 360-degree Turns Standstill – CEO Shows

As opposed to the 4X4 setup with front, middle and rear locking diff of ICE G Wagon, new Electric G-Class will pack one motor for each wheel

We all know what a G-Class or a G Wagon looks like. This iconic SUV is going electric and the company is retaining its iconic appeal intact. In a recent video, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius demonstrated off-roading prowess of new electric G-Class. In his words, Electric G is more capable of regular ICE G. Which is interesting.

New Electric G-Class shows off-roading prowess

A lot of manufacturers tend to induce a certain futuristic design appeal with their electric vehicles. This futuristic design will create an impression of driving the future and it leans towards aerodynamic efficiency too, which is crucial for any EV. With new Electric G-Class, Mercedes is keeping the design intact.

The round headlights with LED DRLs, iconic G-Class grill with large Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star logo, flared wheel arches, exposed rain gutters, side-mounted tailgate, spare wheel on tailgate, upright windscreen, externally hinged doors and all the charades that make a G-Class, are present on Electric G-Class.

This way, there is no deviation from 40 years of design culmination and curation that has made a G-Class so iconic and recognisable. The same boxy design silhouette is present that commands a lot of respect in automotive industry. Looking at the way CEO Ola Kallenius kept on referring to prototype as Electric G, we would reckon this vehicle will not fall under EQ umbrella.

Mercedes-Benz manufactures every single G-Class in Graz, Austria, where G-Class was born. Before launching any G-Class the company makes sure that it is Schockl-proof. Schockl is a mountain in Graz. Where a G-Class prototype takes a tough and challenging off-road course 336 times successfully.

Standstill 360-degree turn like Yangwang U8

With Electric G, Mercedes-Benz is implementing a different axle concept with four electric motors powering four wheels. This way, Mercedes can unlock torque vectoring with granular control of individual wheel to unlock special abilities that regular ICE G-Class could never dream of achieving.

Most impressive of these abilities is 360-degree turns from a standstill on loose traction surfaces and even nudge the car into a 90-degree turn when terrain gets trickier. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius calls it a ‘G Turn’. We have seen BYD Yangwang U8 pull off similar feats. U8 could also float and traverse on water, though. Something that was not demonstrated on new Electric G-Class.

The company highlighted Dynamic Seats feature on Electric G. This feature senses movement of occupant’s body and hugs them to counteract some of the motion that translates into the cabin on rough terrains. There was some light shed on new Electric G-Class’ ‘Underride Guard’ that is made of two layers of carbon fibre and a special compound sandwiched between.

Exact powertrain details weren’t divulged. But we can expect a large battery that is easily 100+ kWh. To overcome aerodynamics of a brick-like vehicle. 450+ km range, 600+ bhp and close to 1000 Nm od combined torque are expected. Considering Mercedes-Benz didn’t show the interiors, there may be a different Electric G specific dashboard too. More details will follow.