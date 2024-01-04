Ford Signals Revival – Endeavour SUV Patent Filed, New Job Openings

Recent developments indicate that Ford could be planning a re-entry into the fast-growing Indian automotive space

Just a couple of weeks back, Ford had cancelled its Chennai plant sale deal with JSW Group. And now, Ford has filed a design patent for its Endeavour SUV. Not only that, there have been new job listings by Ford India in recent weeks. These developments give a strong indication that Ford could soon restart operations in India. As may be recalled, the company had announced a phased withdrawal from the Indian market in 2021.

Ford Endeavour design patent filed

Ford has filed the design patent of Endeavour in India. It is the new-gen model that was introduced globally in 2022. Endeavour is also marketed as Ford Everest across select international markets. One of the most notable developments is the cancellation of Ford’s initial plan to sell its Chennai plant.

Instead, the company has pivoted its approach by filing design patents for the next generation Endeavour SUV. This move underscores Ford’s commitment to reestablishing its footprint in the competitive Indian automotive landscape.

Moreover, Ford’s resurgence is further emphasized by its active recruitment initiatives, as evidenced by job listings posted on various social media platforms. The openings span across crucial domains, showcasing the company’s intent to build a robust team for its renewed operations. The job listings include positions such as:

Senior Engineer – PD (Body Exterior): This role focuses on the development of the body exterior, a pivotal aspect in designing automobiles that resonate with the market’s demands.

ADAS Feature Owner: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming integral in modern vehicles, and Ford’s search for a feature owner highlights its dedication to incorporating cutting-edge technology in its products.

Manufacturing Digital Transformation Integration Architect Manager: With a focus on digital transformation, this role underlines Ford’s endeavor to modernize manufacturing processes, a critical aspect in the era of Industry 4.0.

AEM Author/Developer: The need for skilled individuals in digital platforms like Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) signifies Ford’s aim to enhance its digital presence and customer experience.

New Ford Endeavour – To Take On Fortuner

New Endeavour packs in a comprehensive range of exterior and interior updates. It has a more rugged profile, featuring larger headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, a new grille, refreshed front and rear bumpers, new bonnet design and a redesigned tailgate. Dimensionally, new-gen Endeavour gains 50 mm (2 inches) in wheelbase. It has an impressive road presence with large 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, new-gen Ford Endeavour offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a large 12-inch portrait touchscreen, a digital instrument screen of up to 12.4 inches and a new 3-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel. The centre console has been updated and seamlessly integrated with the large touchscreen. The control switches and gear select knob have been updated as well. The SUV has premium upholstery and comes with contrast stitching and quilted patterns.

Tech kit includes features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, USB charging and 360° camera. Safety features include blind spot information system, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, lane-keeping system with road edge detection, reverse brake assist, evasive steer assist, 7-airbags and active park assist. Endeavour also has adaptive cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, traction control system, hill descent control, hill launch assist, rollover mitigation, front and rear parking sensors and reverse camera.

Ford Endeavour performance

Engine options for Ford Endeavour (Everest) vary, based on the market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the common options include a 2.0-litre single turbo and a 2.0-litre Bi-turbo diesel engine. The former churns out 170 PS of max power and 405 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift. The Bi-turbo engine delivers 210 PS and 500 Nm. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift. Ford Endeavour has up to 6 drive modes depending on the variant. Both 4×2 and 4×4 options are available.

When it was last available in India, Ford Endeavour was a popular choice in the large SUV segment. It was the only real challenger to the Toyota Fortuner. Many enthusiasts were eagerly waiting for the new-gen Endeavour to be launched in India. It remains to be seen if Ford will start manufacturing the new-gen Endeavour locally or choose the CBU / CKD route. In case of the former, Ford will also explore export possibilities with India-made Endeavour.