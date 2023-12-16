Toyota Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – Innova, HyCross, Fortuner, Glanza, Hilux

Toyota has posted a YoY growth in total sales in November 2023 while on a MoM basis most models showed off significantly lower sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), after recording strong festive growth through the month of October 2023 also posted improved YoY sales in the past month. Total domestic sales stood at 16,924 units while exports were at 894 units. Toyota also undertook a week-long shut down for maintenance of machines and other equipment from November 11-19, 2023.

Toyota YoY Sales Breakup November 2023

Toyota sales stood at 16,924 units in November 2023, up 43.85 percent from 11,765 units sold in November 2022. This related to a volume growth of 5,159 units. Innova Hycross was the best-selling model in the company lineup in Nov 2023 with 4,254 units sold to command a 25.14 percent share.

Sales of Glanza premium hatchback dipped 10.08 percent YoY to 3,950 units when compared to 4,393 units sold in November 2022. The Glanza was at No. 9 on the list of best-selling hatchbacks last month. Toyota HyRyder sales dipped 3.56 percent YoY to 3,005 units, down from 3,116 units sold in November 2022 while sales of the Toyota Crysta improved by 31.16 percent YoY to 2,656 units. There had been 2,025 units of the Crysta sold in November 2022.

Sales of the Fortuner also dipped 4.63 percent YoY to 1,876 units, down from 1,967 units sold in November 2022. The relatively new Rumion, launched in August 2023, has added 718 units to company sales while commanding a 4.24 percent share on this list.

Toyota Hilux (214 units) and Camry (198 units) each posted a significant YoY growth. Hilux sales improved by 478.38 percent YoY from 37 units sold in November 2022 while Camry sales were higher by 67.80 percent when compared to 118 units sold in November 2022. Vellfire sales on the other hand dipped by 51.38 percent to 53 units in November 2023 from 109 units sold in the same month last year.

Toyota MoM de-growth in November 2023

Toyota experienced a 17.61 percent MoM degrowth in sales in November 2023. Sales dipped to 16,924 units from 20,542 units sold in October 2023 relating to a 3,618 unit dip in volumes. Almost every model on the company portfolio has seen lower sales.

Hycross sales fell by 15.23 percent to 4,254 units from 5,018 units sold in October 2023 while Glanza sales were down 16.38 percent from 4,724 units sold in October 2023. Sales also fell by 24.63 percent for the HyRyder from 3,987 units sold in October 2023 to 3,005 units in the past month. There was also the Innova Crysta (-16.08 percent), Fortuner (-24.20 percent) and Rumion (-9.34 percent) that experienced lower MoM sales.

However, the Toyota Camry saw a marginal increase in demand by 0.51 percent to 198 units in November 2023 from 197 units sold in October 2023. Sales also increased by 18.23 percent for the Hilux to 214 units in November 2023 from 181 units sold in October 2023 while outstanding demand was reported for the Toyota Vellfire, sales of which improved by 1666.67percent to 53 units in the past month from just 3 units sold in October 2023.