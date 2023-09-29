Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard Tyre Launched In India – 7 Sizes

Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard is the latest entrant to the company’s lineup – Offers 7 different sizes to fit hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs

At a recent event, Goodyear Asia Pacific announced four new tyres falling in Wrangler, Assurance, Eagle and ElectricDrive lineups. Of the four, only one tyre is launched in India. Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard is a new addition to the company’s popular Assurance brand that forms Goodyear’s mainstream lineup for general purposes.

Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard Tyres – 7 different sizes

The company has quite an extensive lineup of tyres. For starters, there is Assurance, Wrangler, EfficientGrip, Eagle, Excellence, Duraplus, DP Series, Ducaro, GT3, ElectricDrive and more. Off these, Assurance lineup is among the most popular as it is aimed at general-purpose applications. Assurance lineup has ComfortTred, DuraPlus 2, TripleMax 2, TripleMax, ArmorGrip, DuraPlus and other tyre ranges.

Newest of the bunch is Assurance MaxGuard tyres. Goodyear has launched Assurance MaxGuard in 7 different sizes. These sizes are some of the most commonly used by OEMs in their vehicles. Owing to vehicles and their applications, Goodyear has launched Assurance MaxGuard in two 15-inch sizes, four 16-inch sizes and one 17-inch size.

175/65R15 tyre is compatible with Honda City, Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Exter and others. While 185/60R15 tyre is compatible with VW Polo, VW Vento, Tata Zest, Toyota Etios Cross, Skoda Rapid, VW Ameo, Toyota Etios Liva, Ford Freestyle, Mahindra KUV 100 NXT, Toyota Yaris and others. Both get an H speed rating and 84 index.

Tyre sizes and compatibility

Next is 195/55R16 with 87 Index is compatible with Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai i20 Active, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza, VW Polo Highline plus, Tata Altroz, Skoda Rapid, VW Ameo and others. 205/60R16 tyre with 92 Index is compatible with Ford Ecosport, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Fluence, Vitara Breeza, Maruti SX4, Skoda Kushaq, VW Tiagun, Toyota Urban Cruiser and more.

205/65R16 with a 95 Index is compatible with Volvo XC90, Hyundai Creta, Innova Crysta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens and others. While 215/60R16 tyre with a 95 Index is compatible with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza, Toyota Camry, VW Passat, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, KIA Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda Elevate and more. All 16-inch tyres get a V speed rating.

Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard tyres top out at 215/60R17 size. This size boasts a 96 Index and W speed rating. This tyre is compatible with Hyundai Creta, MG Hector Plus, KIA Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota Innova Hycross and other SUVs like Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks, among others.

Technology and Features

ActiveGrip Technology-Grip Protection – The water-wave shield pattern aids in increasing traction and contact patch by 10%. This ensures better grip and braking promising shorter stopping distance. Goodyear promises 80% more silica compared to TripleMax 2 with wet booster resin for better traction on wet surfaces.

DuraGuard Technology – Goodyear has optimised compound materials and construction of the tyre. In this sense, there are two layers of carcass ply with greater cord density along with 2 high-tensile steel belts to protect from unexpected cuts and impacts. There is an addition of an improved high-performance polymer matrix into the new compound formation for better wear resistance.

Words from the manufacturer

Sandeep Mahajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Goodyear India Ltd said, “At Goodyear, we believe that every journey holds the potential for a unique experience. The launch of the Assurance MaxGuard range reflects our tireless dedication and commitment to elevate the driving experience for our consumers.

The Assurance MaxGuard is designed to deliver new levels of safety enabling our consumers to explore the unlimited possibilities on the road. The exceptional wet performance and the reliable durability of the product offer comprehensive protection”.

He added, “Goodyear has been a leader in tire innovation over the last 125 years and has continuously strived to provide top-of-the-line products that align seamlessly with the ever-evolving demands of our customers.”