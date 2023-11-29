GWM Haval Veyron SUV Shows Its Might – Patent Images Leak

In its home market China, GWM Haval Veyron SUV will take on rivals such as Li Auto’s Li 7 and L8, BYD Tang and Huawei Aito M7

One of the leading privately owned carmakers in China, Great Wall Motor (GWM) will be launching the Haval Veyron SUV next year. It is expected to go on sale at a starting price of around 200,000 yuan (approx. Rs 23.54 lakh). Ahead of its launch, leaked patent images reveal finer details of the SUV’s exteriors.

GWM Haval Veyron SUV features

GWM Haval Veyron SUV will be using the Hi4 plug-in hybrid platform. In the company’s lineup, Veyron will be positioned as a premium offering above the Haval Raptor. Patent images reveal quite a few similarities with other GWM SUVs. For example, the front fascia appears to be similar to that of Haval Xiaolong.

Side profile reveals the fastback design, with features similar to that of GWM Tank 400 and Tank 700. GWM Haval Veyron has triangular-shaped headlamps with integrated DRLs. The bonnet has smooth lines and merges seamlessly with the closed-off grille. The rugged design of the bumper easily gets one’s attention.

It also houses the circular fog lamps. Side profile has squared-off wheel arches, sharp grooves on the door panels, flush door handles, sleek rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signals and functional roof rails. The SUV gets sporty alloy wheels that complement its athletic build.

Beyond the B pillar, the continuous glass design renders a floating roof effect. At the rear, Veyron has triangular wraparound tail lamps. These are seamlessly interconnected via a broad lighting element on the boot lid. Design of the rear bumper is in sync with the format used for the front bumper.

GWM Haval Veyron performance

Veyron will be utilizing GWM’s Hi4 plug-in hybrid system. Two powertrain options are available, a 1.5L+DHT+P4 and a 1.5T+DHT+P4. Both powertrains offer combined power output of 340 kW (462 PS). GWM Haval Veyron SUV is expected to be available in 4WD format. Both 6-seat and 7-seat versions will be on offer. The SUV will be fully loaded with a comprehensive range of hi-tech features including ADAS.

GWM is a global player with multiple sub-brands. Apart from Haval that specialises in crossovers and SUVs, GWM has ORA, Wey, Tank and Poer sub brands. There was a SAR brand as well, which was supposed to have the Veyron SUV. However, as SAR brand was discontinued, Veyron will feature under Haval brand.

As far as India possibilities are concerned, there is no clarity at this point of time. Back in 2020, GWM had planned to launch India operations with investments of Rs 7,895 crore. However, with border issues between India and China, FDI proposals were put under strict scrutiny. As progress became harder, GWM wrapped up its India operations in 2022. Since then, there haven’t been any updates about the company’s plans for India.

