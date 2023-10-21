Grand Vitara And Hyryder To Get Level 2 ADAS Suite – Rs. 75,000 Extra?

Maruti Grand Vitara will be the first Maruti Suzuki model to get ADAS suite and will mark a pivotal point in brand’s history

After securing a firm foot in SUV space, the next big step for Maruti Suzuki is likely to be safety. The company is now set to introduce active safety systems like level 2 ADAS suite, with its flagship Grand Vitara in the first quarter of the next FY. Bringing it in line with key rivals like Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and MG Astor. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will probably get the same tech too.

Grand Vitara And Hyryder To Get Level 2 ADAS

As of now, Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are manufactured by Toyota as part of the strategic partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. Recent reports suggest that the ADAS-equipped Grand Vitara and Hyryder were supposed to launch in 3rd quarter of 2023.

Due to chip shortage faced by TKM, there has been a delay. We can expect ADAS-equipped Grand Vitara and Hyryder to launch in the first quarter of the next financial year. Toyota has reportedly placed a large order for key electronic components like radar, sensors and cameras for both Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

The price increment for ADAS-equipped variants of Grand Vitara and Hyryder is likely to be between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000 and this tech is highly likely to grace only the top-spec trims. Reportedly, Maruti Suzuki is currently in talks with ICAT for test trials at ICAT’s Manesar track.

Launch in first quarter of next FY

Infotainment is via a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a head-up display, 360-degree camera and Suzuki Connect with 40 plus features that also include Alexa Skill and smartwatch connectivity. There is also a coloured head-up display indicating speed, fuel economy and turn-by-turn navigation.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also boasts of extended safety equipment. It gets a total of 6 airbags, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability management along with rear disc brakes. 17-inch alloy wheels are notable too.

Strong-Hybrid Powertrain and AWD

Both Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder get a strong hybrid electric powertrain developed by Toyota. This is a 1.5L, 3-cylinder petrol engine with a Synchronous AC motor offering 79 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 112 Nm torque at 4,400-4,800 rpm and 79 hp power at 3,995 rpm and 141 Nm torque respectively. Combined power and torque figures stand at 114 hp and 141 Nm.

Maruti sourced 1.5L, 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 103 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm is also on the menu. This engine gets mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter and is presented with an all-wheel drive system option offering 4 driving modes – Auto, Sand, Snow and Lock with MT.

With its extensive dealer network, Maruti Suzuki is set to familiarise ADAS tech to Indian mainstream car buyers. The leverage of being offered by India’s largest carmaker, ADAS tech is likely to grace more families than before.

