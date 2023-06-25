2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review – Defying Expectations, Embracing Adventure

A Close Look at the Upgraded Design and Performance – 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review

Introducing the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V – A motorcycle that has the potential to emerge as the true champion of its segment. With a design that exudes a hint of Bajaj-inspired flair, this upgraded version of the Xtreme 160R boasts an impressive addition of two extra valves. A key differentiator that sets it apart from its predecessor.

Hero has meticulously engineered its efforts into crafting a package that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today’s discerning buyers in this competitive segment. Let’s delve into the intricate details of this bike and explore if it outshines its rivals.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Embodying Style and Functionality for the Gen Z Buyer

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V immediately captivates with its dynamic design, which elegantly blends elements reminiscent of Bajaj motorcycles. When bathed in sunlight, its contours come alive, leaving an impression.

In a conversation with a Gen Z buyer looking for a bike in the 150cc segment, the focus is on finding a bike with a cool and trendy appearance. The customer seeks a bike with vibrant and funky colours, muscular craftsmanship, and a sporty appeal. They desire a headlamp that resembles those found on higher-displacement bikes, a kickass belly pan, and inverted forks that are visibly large, creating the illusion of a more powerful cc machine approaching.

They are drawn to a thick exhaust, similar to the Dominar, and insist on a split seat design that looks striking, with a significant step where they can position themselves. Additionally, they express the need for a digital instrument console in a dark theme, complete with Bluetooth connectivity to a smartphone app, and a built-in USB charger for convenient device charging.

Performance is paramount to this buyer. They aspire to overtake bikes like the Dukes and Pulsars. However, they also emphasise the importance of a soft suspension that can absorb the impact of speed breakers and potholes commonly found on Indian roads. Vibration-free riding, even at top speeds, is a non-negotiable requirement. Price is a significant factor for them, as they are willing to wait for the best deal that offers the desired features and performance.

Xtreme 160R 4V Races Ahead with its Impressive Power Output

2023 Hero Xtreme 4V is a motorcycle that combines such real-world expectations into a competitive and affordable package, especially in its base variant.The inclusion of the “4V” moniker, which gained popularity with the Xpulse 200, is expected to work in favour of the Xtreme 160R. Hero has made significant engineering changes to the engine, including the addition of two valves and an oil cooler to manage increased performance. Redesigned crankcase and cylinder block, along with a revamped gearbox, contribute to improved engine responsiveness and seamless gear shifts. During our test ride, gearshifts were exceptionally smooth and precise.

The 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V boasts impressive performance specifications, with a maximum power output of 16.9 hp at 8,500 rpm, surpassing its predecessor by 1.7 hp (around 10%). This results in noticeably quicker acceleration without compromising overall top speed. Hero MotoCorp claims it has the fastest acceleration in its segment, and although we couldn’t objectively verify this, we can confirm that the acceleration felt notably aggressive. The bike maintained its power effortlessly as it surged past 80 kmph, accompanied by minimal vibrations that were more of a bark than a bite.

Mastering the Handling Track and Conquering Different Road Surfaces

Our test ride took place at Hero’s Global Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur, featuring a 16-kilometre-long test track with 45 different road surfaces designed to replicate real-world riding conditions. While we couldn’t experience all of them, our brief encounter with the Xtreme 160R 4V on the handling track, as well as on the plain and hilly surfaces, left us with the impression that it is one of the most comfortable bikes available. It is particularly suitable for riders with lower-back and spinal issues, often recommended by doctors just like the Honda Unicorn.

The suspension, particularly at the rear, is exceptionally soft, hindering aggressive cornering and quick manoeuvres. While we didn’t experiment with different settings, the 7-step adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear allows for customization if a slightly stiffer setup is desired. On the other hand, the 37mm KYB USD front fork is well-tuned. The braking performance is adequate, although the bike’s aesthetics and muscular appearance may create expectations of a more aggressive bite. Nevertheless, the bike remains nimble and easy to adapt to. The stock tyres provide sufficient grip on dry, sunny roads.

Xtreme 160R 4V Ownership: The Perfect Blend of Affordability and Excitement

Moving on to areas of improvement, there are a few notable points. The mirrors could offer a wider field of vision, although they do not suffer from excessive vibration. The front brake could have smoother operation, avoiding the false sensation of braking occurring prematurely. The placement and angle of the USB port could be more conducive to preventing cable bending and potential failure over time. The instrument cluster, while impressive in the dark, suffers from low brightness during daylight, making it challenging to read under sunlight. Additionally, the awkward tilt angle of the cluster exacerbates the issue. These issues should be addressed to fully utilize the cluster’s well-designed features.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is an impressive motorcycle that caters to both young riders and commuters. It exudes a fresh and captivating appeal, featuring a vibrant and refined engine that operates without any noticeable vibrations. With its comprehensive range of features and amenities, owning and riding this bike is a delightful experience. To put it simply, it’s the kind of motorcycle that would make even conventional dads look cool in the eyes of their kids and be embraced by the younger generation. Hero has truly hit the mark with this one!

What sets it apart – Key Features, Specifications, and Pricing

Performance:

163cc 4 Valve Air-Oil cooled BS-VI engine

Maximum power output: 16.9 Ps @ 8500 RPM

Peak torque:

14.6Nm @ 6500 rpm

Best-in-class acceleration: 0-60 km/h in 4.41 seconds

Fastest 160cc motorcycle in its segment (as per internal testing)

Handling and Control:

37mm dia inverted Front Fork Suspension by KYB (Pro Variant)

7-step Pre-Load adjustable rear suspension

Sharp handling and maneuverability

Lowest-in-class kerb weight: 144 kg (Base & Connected 2.0 Variant), 145 kg (Pro Variant)

Powerful petal disc brakes

Design:

Muscular and sporty design language

Robotic Headlamp with fairing winglets

Chiseled fuel tank and under cowl

Interchangeable seats (single and split options)

Ride Comfort:

Well-balanced ergonomics

Increased legroom for rider and pillion

Lowered handlebar

Comfortable pillion split seat option

Ample split rear grips

Tech-Laden Features:

All-LED package for position lamp, low beam, high beam, tail lamp, signature tail lamp, and winkers

Inverted speedometer with over 20 features on display

Bluetooth-enabled features such as call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, find my vehicle, etc.

Hero Connect 2.0:

Vehicle health and safety notifications

Remote immobilization for enhanced security

Geo Fence feature for geographical area alerts

SOS alert, low fuel alert, over-speeding alert, topple alert, etc.

In-app navigation services and real-time vehicle tracking

Captivating Colours:

Standard (Single Ch ABS with Front & Rear Disc): Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black

Connected 2.0 (Single Ch ABS With Front & Rear Disc): Matt Slate Black

Pro (Single Ch ABS With Front & Rear Disc, USD Forks, Split Seat): Neon Shooting Star and Matt Slate Black.

Pricing (Ex-Showroom, Delhi):

Standard Variant: INR 127,300/-

Connected 2.0 Variant: INR 132,800/-

Pro Variant: INR 136,500/-