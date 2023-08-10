Hero Karizma XMR 210 Switchgear – Digital Instrument Screen Spied

Hero Karizma’s latest spy shots reveal D-pad like buttons on left switchgear, that could control the larger instrument screen

After conquering the budget commuter segment with Splendor, Passion, HF and Glamour range of motorcycles, Hero seems to be eying the premium segment. We’re talking about the company’s portfolio 160cc and above, which has seen lower sales.

Now, Hero intends to change that with a combination of new launches. We saw Xpulse 200T 4V, Xtreme 160R 4V, Xtreme 200S 4V, 2023 version of Xpulse 200 Pro and regular models as well. At the flagship end, we will see the Karizma XMR 210 fully-faired motorcycle. New info regarding this bike has surfaced. Let’s take a look.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Switchgear & Instrument Screen

The company’s quest to improve quality is evident with the recent updates. These include better switchgear than before, more thoughtful quality-of-life features and ironed-out smaller niggles. For example, 2023 Xpulse 200 4V featured ABS modes and better quality switchgear, while the instrument screen unit was identical to the preceding model. Karizma XMR 210 will feature a brand new instrument screen, which is a lot taller than before, yielding much greater screen real estate.

The new spy shots show a larger screen, which could be squarish in its appearance. Bigger size screen would ensure logical assignment of various information. Being a flagship, it is likely to get Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts.

If it is a TFT screen, we could have real-time map data on the screen, instead of just basic turn suggestions. In the spy shots, we can see clip-on handlebars, fairing-mounted ORVMs, a decent windscreen, sleek LED turn indicators and brand-new switchgear.

Are these D-pad buttons to control a TFT screen?

Speaking of switchgear, the right module has a hazard light function and starter switch. But the left module shows a D-pad-like button that could potentially control various functions of the new instrument console. If these really are D-pad buttons, then the possibility of the new screen being a more advanced one increases considerably.

Apart from that, Karizma XMR 210 will miss out on USD telescopic front forks, gets single petal disc setup at either end, LED lighting all around, sporty seating and ergonomics, a handsome fairing, alloy wheels and more. The engine gets liquid cooling and could feature 4 valves per cylinder too. SOHC setup is more likely than slightly complicated and heavy DOHC.

Power figures could be near 25 bhp and 25 Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is likely as well. The new motorcycle will take on the likes of Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and others. New Karizma Launch is scheduled for 29th Aug 2023.

