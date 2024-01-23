Hero Mavrick 440 Launch Price Reveal Soon – Deliveries From April 2024

Hero Mavrick 440 is positioned on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440 – Is powered by the same engine

In a groundbreaking move following the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson, the Hero Mavrick 440 has made its global debut, marking a significant milestone in the world of motorcycles. Positioned on the same platform as the iconic Harley Davidson X440, the Mavrick 440 brings a unique blend of design, technology, and performance to riders around the world.

Strategic Partnership and Evolution from Harley X440

The journey began with the launch of Harley-Davidson X440 in July 2023, the result of a strategic partnership between Hero MotoCorp and the legendary American motorcycle manufacturer. Now, Hero MotoCorp is set to unveil its iteration, the Mavrick 440, promising enthusiasts an unparalleled riding experience with distinctive design elements and advanced features.

The Hero Mavrick 440, based on the Harley-Davidson X440 platform, distinguishes itself with new design elements. The motorcycle features rounded headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, a muscular fuel tank, short front fender, bar-end rounded mirrors, and a single-seat setup.

Technological advancements include a digital speedometer with an inverted display, seamless smartphone integration through Bluetooth connectivity, and an intelligent LED headlamp. Dr. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer of Hero MotoCorp, highlighted, “The Mavrick 440 design language emphasizes commanding road presence, unstoppable power, and inherent authority.”

Powerful Performance and Cutting-edge Technology

The heart of the Mavrick 440 lies in its 440cc powerhouse, delivering best-in-class low-end torque, with over 90% of torque available at 2000 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a perfect blend of comfort and performance, with features like 43mm front forks, a comfortable rider seat, balanced handling and dynamics, and modern technology such as LED lights and interactive telematics.

Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever 400cc bike for India, equipped with the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. The 440cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine offers 27 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 37 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle features front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, ensuring optimal safety.

Pricing and Availability

Hero MotoCorp plans to announce the pricing of the Mavrick 440 in the coming weeks, with bookings set to begin next month. Deliveries are expected to commence from April 2024. Positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Harley X440, the Mavrick 440 aims to compete with motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Triumph Speed 400. Available in three variants – Base, Mid, and Top, and five enticing colour palettes, the Mavrick 440 is poised to redefine the biking landscape with its commanding road presence, powerful performance, and modern design.

Hero Mavrick 440 Tech Specs, Features

Model/ Motorcycle: Mavrick 440

Design: Authentic look with distinctive bold and assertive design

Aesthetics: Unmistakable roadster aesthetics and robust styling

Presence: Commanding road presence with youthful appeal

Details: Muscular fuel tank, Metal styling body parts, interactive telematics instruments, wide handlebars

Sound: Characterful sound from the exhaust system

Lighting: Round LED projector headlights, daytime running lights, ‘intelligent automatic headlight’

Engine: Air cooled with oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine

Fuel Injection: Electronic fuel injection

Power Output: 27 bhp @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 36 Nm @ 4000 rpm

Torque Access: Over 90% peak torque accessible from 2000 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed transmission with slip-and-assist clutch

Tyres: 0° steel radial pattern tyres for extreme lean angles

Comfort: Roadster ergonomics, upright riding position, spacious seat, ample legroom, optimized grab-rails

Handlebars: Wide handlebars for comfortable grip and enhanced control

Wheels: 17-inch wheels at the front and rear

Ground Clearance: 175mm

Stability: Trellis frame, 43mm dia Telescopic Front Forks, preloaded 7-step twin shocks

Brake System: High-performance brake system for efficient deceleration and short braking distances

Digital Speedometer: Negative Display with Smart Phone Features (Phone Battery Status, Miss call Alert, Bluetooth Message Alert), Incoming Call Alert, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Low Fuel Indicator, RTMi Display, Distance to Empty

Telematics: Cutting-edge eSIM-based connectivity with Connected 2.0 technology

Connectivity Features: Real-time information, remote tracking, access to over 35 functions

Riding Experience: Powerful and intelligently connected