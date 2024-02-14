Hero Mavrick 440 Launch Price Rs 1.99 Lakh to Rs 2.24 Lakh – Bookings Open

Hero MotoCorp launches Mavrick 440: A Power-Packed Marvel on Two Wheels

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched its most powerful and expensive motorcycle to date – the Mavrick 440. This flagship model marks Hero’s bold entry into the upper premium segment, promising a thrilling riding experience and cutting-edge technology.

Booking Open Nationwide – Three Variants, Attractive Price Points

Starting from today, Hero MotoCorp is opening bookings for the Mavrick 440, creating a wave of excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. Interested customers can reserve their Mavrick 440 either by visiting specified Hero MotoCorp outlets or digitally through the official website. The deliveries are scheduled to commence from April onwards, creating anticipation among eager riders.

Hero Mavrick 440 will be available in three enticing variants – Base, Mid, and Top. The price points are set at Rs 199,000/- (Base), Rs 214,000/- (Mid), and Rs 224,000/- (Top), making it an attractive proposition in the upper premium motorcycle segment. These prices are ex-showroom pan-India, reflecting Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to delivering value for money.

To add to the excitement, Hero MotoCorp is launching the ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer.’ Customers who book their Mavrick 440 before 15th March will receive a customised Mavrick Kit of Accessories & Merchandise worth Rs.10,000. This limited-time offer enhances the appeal for early adopters of this power-packed motorcycle.

The Mavrick 440: A Marvel of Design and Performance

Unveiled at the Hero World 2024 in Jaipur on January 23, the Mavrick 440 is poised to redefine the middle-weight motorcycle segment. It combines performance, style, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an unparalleled riding experience. The design of the Mavrick 440 is a head-turner, boasting a distinctive and assertive look with a blend of roadster aesthetics and robust styling.

Under the hood, the Mavrick 440 features an Air-cooled with oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine with electronic fuel injection. This powerful engine produces 27 bhp @ 6000 rpm and a torque of 36 Nm @ 4000 rpm. With a 6-speed transmission, slip-and-assist clutch, and specially crafted 0° steel radial pattern tyres, the Mavrick 440 promises a smooth and stress-free ride.

Comfort, Control, and Connectivity

Designed with rider comfort in mind, the Mavrick 440 boasts roadster ergonomics, an upright riding position, spacious seat, ample legroom, and optimized grab-rails. Equipped with advanced telematics features, including smartphone integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and real-time information through eSIM-based connectivity, the Mavrick 440 offers a truly connected riding experience. Hero Mavrick 440 is available in five captivating color options spread across the three variants. The base version comes in Arctic White, the mid variant in Celestial Blue and Fearless Red, and the top variant in Phantom Black and Enigma Black.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our premium journey continues full throttle with the Mavrick 440. This unique proposition of a Muscular & Youthful Modern Roadster builds on the momentum of our journey to win in the premium segment, catering to the diverse preferences of our discerning customers.”