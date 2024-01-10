Hero Mavrick Global Debut On 23rd Jan 2024 – RE Classic 350 Rival

Global Debut Date for Hero Mavrick 440: Revving Up the Roads on January 23rd, 2024

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to unfurl its latest marvel, the Hero Mavrick 440. The much-anticipated mid-size motorcycle is set to hit the streets on the 23rd of January, 2024, marking a bold stride in the realm of roadsters. Hero Mavrick 440, a 440cc roadster, draws its lineage from the esteemed platform of the Harley-Davidson X440, promising an amalgamation of power and finesse.

Distinctive Design Language

Based on the Harley X440, the Mavrick 440 is poised to captivate aficionados with a subtler demeanour, boasting a distinctive panelling that sets it apart. While retaining elements of retro charm like the iconic round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, the Mavrick 440 leans toward a more conventional roadster aesthetic.

Enthusiasts can anticipate a host of expected features in the Hero Mavrick 440. A circular instrument pod, potentially integrating a 3.5-inch TFT display akin to the acclaimed Harley X440, will offer Bluetooth connectivity, granting access to phone and media functions. Moreover, the bike is projected to embrace app-based connectivity features, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Crafted for comfort, the Mavrick 440 boasts an upright riding stance, coupled with a user-friendly seat height of approximately 800 mm, catering to a wide spectrum of riders. In terms of specifications and performance, Hero might employ a modified version of the chassis utilized in the Harley X440, potentially exploring cost-effective adaptations to the equipment roster to ensure an accessible price point.

Engine Specs

Variants may include a base model with pared-down features, such as conventional telescopic forks and reasonably priced tyre options, maintaining affordability without compromising quality. Hero Mavrick 440 will house a robust 440cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine generating 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of maximum torque, harmonizing with a 6-speed gearbox. While aiming for efficiency, the engine’s performance might undergo slight adjustments to resonate uniquely with the Mavrick 440, accompanied by a distinctive and resonant exhaust note.

Price and Positioning

Leveraging its manufacturing prowess, Hero MotoCorp aims to launch the Mavrick 440 competitively, potentially hovering around the Rs 2 lakh mark, positioning itself as an enticing prospect within the sub-500cc motorcycle segment. For context, the Harley X440 commences at Rs 2.39 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available at Rs 2.28 lakh.

Following the grand debut of the Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp is poised to continue its impressive streak by unveiling a series of motorcycles sharing the same robust engine and platform. Among the much-anticipated releases, enthusiasts can look forward to the arrival of the Xpulse 440 and the Xtreme 440. Building upon the success and technological prowess showcased in the Mavrick 440, these forthcoming models are projected to exemplify a harmonious blend of performance, innovation, and versatility.

The Xpulse 440 is anticipated to elevate the adventure motorcycle segment, catering to riders seeking unparalleled ruggedness and exploration capabilities. Meanwhile, the Xtreme 440 is expected to exude a captivating amalgamation of power and style, targeting enthusiasts in the sporty segment. Hero MotoCorp’s strategic move to expand its lineup underscores a commitment to offering diverse options to riders, solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer in delivering cutting-edge two-wheeled marvels.