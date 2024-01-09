Hero Mavrick 440 Spotted Testing – Mules Reveal, Fascia, Components

When compared to Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440 spotted testing, dons a different design language with less premium componentry

The strategic partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson has spawned one motorcycle as of now. This is Harley-Davidson X440, which is manufactured by Hero MotoCorp. Now, Hero is launching their version of this motorcycle with slightly less premium componentry and a different design ethos.

Hero Mavrick 440 Spotted Testing

The Indian 2W juggernaut is stepping up its game in premium motorcycle segment by launching its biggest-ever and most expensive product. The name Mavrick 440 is highly likely, as indicated by the recent teasers where company is revealing one letter at a time. Positioned as company’s flagship offering, it will be launched on 22nd January.

Media drives for the same could be between 15th and 16th February. There have been multiple test mule sightings before around Jaipur. None of them showed the bike’s front fascia and visual distinctions from its alliance cousin Harley-Davidson X440. The recent spy shots surfacing internet show just that.

For starters, Hero MotoCorp is incorporating a different design language than what Harley-Davidson is offering. This is evident, especially at the front where there is an all-new headlight, handlebars, and the likes. Hero Mavrick 440 spotted testing also shows stylish bar-end mirrors that are likely to be part of accessories.

When compared to 43mm Showa USD telescopic front forks on Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440 gets RSU telescopic setup. This will establish a hierarchy in premiumness between Mavrick and X440. Another major difference is a new fuel tank that has tank shrouds to establish a slightly sportier and street-bike-like appeal.

Brand new headlight with ‘H’ insignia

Both X440 and Mavrick 440 get a round LED headlight setup, but Hero gives a different LED signature on the inside. This signature mimics an ‘H’, comparable to what Hero offered with 2023 Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200 Pro. Actual headlight bulbs get a reflector setup, unlike projectors on Xpulse.

Where powertrain is concerned, Hero Mavrick 440 spotted, shows the same 440cc single-cylinder engine as X440. To establish a hierarchy between the two, Hero’s offering could sport lesser performance metrics. Also, the round exhaust end-can of X440 is replaced with a different unit on Hero’s Mavrick.

Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, X440 offers 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of peak torque. X440 boasts an all-metal build too, something that Hero might change with Mavrick 440 with more plastic and fibre components to save cost and weight. Speaking of cost, X440 retails between Rs. 2,39,500 and Rs. 2,79,500 (ex-sh). Hero’s pricing would be significantly lower at around Rs. 2 lakh.

Where features are concerned, we can expect the same TFT instrument screen from Karizma XMR along with Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration with a dedicated app for Android and Apple devices, turn-by-turn navigation and more. Primary rivals include Royal Enfield Classic 350 and other retro classics from Jawa, Yezdi and Honda.

